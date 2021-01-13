Talking Points Ahead of the Return of the Champions League

The Champions League is the biggest club competition in the world in football and is followed very closely in Thailand. When the European competition resumes in February, the 16 teams involved will feature in eight knockout matches.

Here are three highlights to look out for ahead of the resumption of the 2020/21 Champions League.

Barcelona-PSG

The pick of the action in the last 16 of the Champions League this season is the tie between Barcelona and PSG. The two heavyweights of European football are both prominent in the outright betting to lift the trophy.

Barcelona were embarrassed in the last eight of this competition last season by Bayern Munich. They will want to put that straight this year. Ronald Koeman’s side have been inconsistent in the league in Spain but they do still have Lionel Messi. The Barca legend opted to stay at the Nou Camp last summer after speculation about his future.

PSG are now managed by former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. This is a big challenge for him in the early stages of the job. His side are the -125 favorites in the UEFA Champions League betting to progress. If he can get a win against the Spanish giants, it will be a huge result for the Argentine.

Liverpool To Meet High Scoring Leipzig

Liverpool are one of the most popular teams in Thailand so a huge amount of interest is expected in their game with Leipzig. The German side are an exciting team to watch as they produce a lot of goals. With the amount of attacking quality on display in this tie, it should be a fantastic clash.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been very consistent over the last three years of the Champions League. They were runners-up in 2019, losing to Real Madrid in the final. 12 months later they lifted the trophy after beating Premier League rivals Tottenham in the final. Last season they also reached the knockout stages before bowing out to Atletico Madrid. They are strong contenders, something which should please their army of supporters in Thailand.

Holders Set For A Test In Rome

Bayern Munich were unstoppable in the Champions League last season so it is easy to see why they are the favorites again. The German side face a tough test against Lazio in their last 16 fixture. The first leg of that tie will come in Rome.

The defending football champions strengthened their side last summer with the signing of Leroy Sane. They have a depth of talent in their squad which is going to give them a good chance of going all the way again. Lazio will need to try and get a positive result at the Stadio Olimpico. This will give them something to work with for their return fixture in Munich.

All eight last 16 ties will be concluded on March 17, with the draw for the quarter-finals scheduled to take place on March 19.