Connect with us

News

Is Liberal Democracy In Danger Of Extinction?
Advertisement

News Asia News

77th Independence Day: Why Pakistan Celebrates Independence Day On August 14?

News World News

Publisher, 98 Dies from Stress After Police Raid on Local Newspaper

News

Iran's Shrine Faces Second Devastating Attack In Less Than A Year, Claiming At Least 4 Lives

News World News

Wildfire in Maui Hawaii the Deadliest US Has Encountered in 100 Years

News News Asia

New Zealand Facing a Youth Vaping Crisis As Youth Targeted

News

Thailand's 1000 FamilyMart Stores to Become Tops Daily Mini-Supermarkets

News Entertainment News Asia

Miss Universe Contestants Forced to Strip Naked in Indonesia

News

Devastating Floods Kill 29 in Northern China and Caused Billions of Dollars in Economic Losses

News Regional News

Half Naked Russian Woman, 32 Falls to Her Death in Pattaya

Business News

Top 10 Priciest Global Cities For Expatriates: Cost Of Living vs. Quality Of Life For Modern Expatriates

Health News

Respiratory Virus Cases Climb Amidst Emergence of New COVID-19 Variant EG.5 In The U.S.

News

"Don't Ask Why": South Korea's Struggle With Recent Spate Of Stabbings And Online Threats

News

U Visa: How A Visa Program Meant To Assist Law Enforcement Puts Immigrant Victims At Risk

News Asia News

Tragic Consequences: Heavy Rainfall Spurs Evacuations And Fatal Mudslide in China's Southwest

Business News World News

Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Worlds 5th Largest Economy

News Business News Asia

China's Property Developer Country Garden Forecasts US$7.6Bn Loss

News News Asia

Chinese Uninterested in the Climate Change Narrative Despite Extreme Weather in China

News Regional News

Police in Thailand Issue Nationwide Warning Over Call Centre Scams

News

Saudi Arabia's Vigorous Bid To Join GCAP: Alliance Tensions And Prospective Contributions

News

Is Liberal Democracy In Danger Of Extinction?

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Is Liberal Democracy In Danger Of Extinction?

(CTN News) – Liberal democracy is not sustainable because democratic processes and institutions have alienated the people they are supposed to serve.

Illeberalism has taken root and grown exponentially as a result of a crisis of credibility, as described in these articles.

It is generally believed that politics is not a reliable tool for resolving problems, and conventional politicians receive a negative appraisal in general.

The bureaucracy survives as a necessary evil and the judiciary falls far short of the expectations of the public. The mainstream media is also seen as being in cahoots with political and financial power. As a result of popular culture, there is a widespread sense of distrust for the ‘system’, the existing architecture that holds democracy together.

Due to the wide reach of the internet and social media, as well as the free flow of communication, the feeling of disempowerment has been exacerbated.

There is no doubt that illiberalism feeds on public grievances – whether real or imagined. In the process of growing, it undermines everything that is fundamental to liberal democracy.

Specifically, it is an ideology that rejects the existence of independent institutions as checks on government power. Aside from promoting authoritarian rule, it also dismisses the idea of disagreement in the public sphere.

The People Vs Democracy, by Yascha Mounk, observes: Citizens are less committed to democracy and more open to authoritarian alternatives than they were in the past.

The respect for democratic norms and rules has precipitously declined. In most parts of the world, democracy is now deconsolidating rather than being the only game in town,” he says. It is no different in India.

“Observers who are most concerned about the illiberal attitudes of the populists fail to acknowledge that there is something democratic in the energy driving them.”

Autocrats gain power through elections, a perfectly legitimate process. Popular will can be used to justify their actions.

Liberals, discredited as they are, are unable to oppose such a position, regardless of how convoluted it may appear.

Democracies do not appear to be in good shape at present. People as well as ground have been lost, neither of which can be easily and quickly recovered.

In reality, liberals cannot offer a solution for people’s grievances, and, in fact, may aggravate them further by adopting a dictatorial approach that offers little room for compromise and reconciliation, but they have no alternative.

Does there seem to be a way for them to regain the confidence of the public and regain their respectability? There will be a long and arduous journey back.

Any such effort should be accompanied by true intent and action. By removing elite control over power and privilege and reconnecting with people, they must reestablish democracy as a democratic institution.

It is necessary for them to ensure that democratic institutions serve the purpose for which they were established. Watch out for how they reconsolidate democracy.

SEE ALSO:

77th Independence Day: Why Pakistan Celebrates Independence Day On August 14?

Publisher, 98 Dies from Stress After Police Raid on Local Newspaper

Iran’s Shrine Faces Second Devastating Attack In Less Than A Year, Claiming At Least 4 Lives
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs