Connect with us

Business

Qualcomm Sued By Chipmaker Arm
Advertisement

Business

Elon Musk's Expensive Car Collection

Business

Introduce a Cast Floor As a Business Floor

Business

Logistics Software Development Company: How to Get Ahead in the Industry

Business

Nokia Repurchases Own Shares On August 29, 2022

Business

With Putin's War, The Production Of Fossil Fuels Has Increased Significantly in Major Economies

Business

MoviePass 2.0 — Another Chance to Subscribe to Movie Tickets

Business

How to Become a Fund Manager

Business

Do You Need A Business Plan For an Online Business?

Business

Real Estate Transactions in the North Allegheny Area

Business

Federal Reserve Warns Over 40-Year-High Inflation Rate, Says More Pain Coming

Business

Micro Focus To Be Acquired At 99% Premium By Open Text

Business

What Is the Best Platform for Copy Trading?

Business

Banana Split; Happy National Banana Split Day!

Business

Dollar General Ups Sales Forecast as Inflation-hit Americans Spend

Business

Amazon Shuts Down Hybrid Virtual, In-Home Care.

Business

Top 5 Countries for IT Outsourcing in Eastern Europe: 2022 Market Research

Business

Peloton To Sell Gear And Apparel Via Amazon As CEO Retools Strategy

Business

California Is Banning the Sale of Gas Cars

Business

McDonald's Confirms Chicken Big Mac Launch in US

Business

Qualcomm Sued By Chipmaker Arm

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

3 hours ago

on

Qualcomm Sued By Chipmaker Arm

(CTN News) – According to court documents, Arm, a British chipmaker owned by SoftBank, sued Qualcomm on Wednesday for breach of contract and trademark infringement.

A few months ago, was rumored to be interested in buying a stake in Arm, whose previous deal with Nvidia was scrapped due to regulatory pressure.

  • Given the hard feelings sure to be sparked by the lawsuit, I can’t see that sort of deal happening now.
  • The company has not yet responded to a request for comment from Axios.

The complaint centers around Nuvia, a semiconductor startup founded by ex-Apple and Google engineers, which Qualcomm acquired last year for $1.26 billion.
  • To develop its processor cores, Nuvia licensed Arm tech. In the wake of Qualcomm’s acquisition, Arm says it terminated those licenses – and destroyed any Arm-based technology developed under them – but Nuvia and Qualcomm kept using Arm tech.
  • According to the filing, conduct indicates that it has already and intends to use Arm’s trademarks to advertise and sell its unlicensed products in the United States.
  • There are unspecified damages sought by Arm as well as the enforcement of the termination of the license agreement.

It’s important to remember that Arm doesn’t produce its own chips, instead designing chip cores that manufacturers can license to make their own chips.

In addition to Qualcomm, Nuvia has also licensed its technology to other companies. In spite of this, the degree of customization that can be done depends on the type of license that the company holds with Arm.

It is also argued by Arm that could not transfer.

Who is Qualcomm biggest competitor?

Who Is Qualcomm’s Biggest Competitor? Broadcom is probably the biggest direct competitor of  Others include AMD, Nvidia, and Intel.

SEE Also:

Introduce a Cast Floor As a Business Floor

Nokia Repurchases Own Shares On August 29, 2022

Princess Diana Died 25 Years Ago Today

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading