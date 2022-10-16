Did Tua Tagovailoa Set To Return For Dolphins In Week 7

(CTN News) – As Alain Poupart of All Dolphins reports, both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol on Saturday morning.

Following the controversy surrounding his quick return from injury against the Bills and his concussion against the Bengals a few days later, the team is taking things more cautiously with Tagovailoa.

He won’t play against the Vikings on Sunday, despite the status update on Saturday. Given the short rest week, Skylar Thompson will get the start with Bridgewater backing him up.

Tua Tagovailoa should be ready to start Week 7 against the Steelers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network says Tua Tagovailoa met with specialists in Detroit and Pittsburgh, on top of the NFL concussion protocol. Before returning to football, Adam Schefter of ESPN says he got “four outside opinions, along with team doctors.”

After getting knocked down against the Bills in Week 3, Tagovailoa struggled to walk off the field. After he finished the game, he blamed a back injury for the apparent ataxia symptoms.

Later, he was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering a scary head injury on Thursday Night Football.

Immediately after receiving a head injury, he returned to play for the Bills, causing an outcry. A new protocol has been agreed upon by the league and players association, adding the term “ataxia” to the list of “mandatory no-go” symptoms.

An ataxia is a balance or stability issue, motor coordination issue, or dysfunctional speech. We won’t let a player who shows signs of ataxia play again.

People Also Read: