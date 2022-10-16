Connect with us

Sports

Did Tua Tagovailoa Set To Return For Dolphins In Week 7
Advertisement

Sports

How It Happened: Michigan 41, Penn State 17

News Sports

Manchester United Striker Greenwood, 21 Charged with Attempted Rape

News Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Says The Rams Have Offered Him The 'Lowest Of Low Offers'

Sports

8 Oldest Players Currently Playing in The NFL

Sports

Rhamondre Stevenson's Dominance At Running Back In Fantasy Football Week 6

Sports

Braves-Philadelphia Phillies Division Series: Three Things To Watch

Sports

Travis Kelce Makes 'Monday Night Football' History By Beating The Las Vegas Raiders

Sports

Kylian Mbappe Wants PSG Exit, Putting Pressure On January Transfer

Sports

Pete Werner Stifles Seattle's Momentum, Positions New Orleans Saints For Touchdown

Gaming Sports

Find Out Popular Non Gamstop Sports Games

Sports

Matt Rhule Is Fired After Carolina Fell To 1-4 To Begin The 2022 Season

Sports

The 49ers' Tevin Coleman Is Back As If He Never Left

Sports

Daniel Cormier Considers A Jump To WWE, Focusing On WWE's Brock Lesnar

Lifestyles Sports

How Do You Clean Your Prescription Sports Glasses?

Sports

World Cup Soccer Jerseys 2022

Sports

Red Bull's Verstappen Wins Second Formula One World Title

Sports

Arsenal vs. Liverpool Results, Arsenal Returned To The Top Of The Premier League

Sports

Aaron Rodgers-Lazard Connection, Then A Lewis Touchdown Against The Giants

Sports

As Joe Haden Enters Florida's Hall Of Fame, His NFL Career Comes To A Close

Sports

Did Tua Tagovailoa Set To Return For Dolphins In Week 7

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Tua Tagovailoa

(CTN News) – As Alain Poupart of All Dolphins reports, both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol on Saturday morning.

Following the controversy surrounding his quick return from injury against the Bills and his concussion against the Bengals a few days later, the team is taking things more cautiously with Tagovailoa.

He won’t play against the Vikings on Sunday, despite the status update on Saturday. Given the short rest week, Skylar Thompson will get the start with Bridgewater backing him up.

Tua Tagovailoa should be ready to start Week 7 against the Steelers. 

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network says Tua Tagovailoa met with specialists in Detroit and Pittsburgh, on top of the NFL concussion protocol. Before returning to football, Adam Schefter of ESPN says he got “four outside opinions, along with team doctors.”

After getting knocked down against the Bills in Week 3, Tagovailoa struggled to walk off the field. After he finished the game, he blamed a back injury for the apparent ataxia symptoms.

Later, he was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering a scary head injury on Thursday Night Football.

Immediately after receiving a head injury, he returned to play for the Bills, causing an outcry. A new protocol has been agreed upon by the league and players association, adding the term “ataxia” to the list of “mandatory no-go” symptoms.

An ataxia is a balance or stability issue, motor coordination issue, or dysfunctional speech. We won’t let a player who shows signs of ataxia play again.

People Also Read:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading