Quinn Ewers Is Injured After Being Hit By An Alabama Defender

(CTN News) – Quinn Ewers left Saturday’s game against Alabama late in the first quarter following a hard hit near the goal line that forced him to leave the game.

Quinn Ewers suffers a left clavicle sprain during Texas’ loss to No. 1 Alabama

After undergoing an X-Ray in the locker room before the start of the third quarter, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Longhorns’ starter would not be able to return for the remainder of the game.

As the Longhorns threatened to find the end zone for the first time in their history, Quinn Ewers dropped back to throw the ball. However, he was unable to find a receiver who was open.

The Texas signal-caller lofted up a pass just before he took a hit from Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner, who drove the Texas signal-caller into the ground following the hit and was flagged for roughing the passer.

The play ended with Quinn Ewers landing on his left arm and remaining on the field for some time in noticeable discomfort after the play was over. Eventually, he stood up and was able to walk off the field on his own with the help of his own strength.

As SI’s Ross Dellenger reported at the end of the first quarter, the young quarterback was holding his left shoulder as he walked the sidelines as he walked the sidelines.

