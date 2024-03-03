Connect with us

News

Biden Says US Airdrops Will Deliver Food And Supplies To Gaza
Advertisement

News

Bitcoin Has Risen Above $60K, Does It Deserve a Place In Your Portfolio?

News

A Reduction In OPEC's Production Was Announced In February

News

US Inflation Remains Soft, Tepid For Asian Currencies

News World News

Pope Francis Denounces Gender Theory Calling it an "Ugly Ideology"

News Tourism

Thailand's Budget Airlines to Offer Cheaper Airfare for Songkran 2024

News Food

Man Who Dined And Dashed With Paying "Jay Fai" Apprehended

News

Sources Say Adani Energy Is In Early Talks About a $500mn Bond Issue

News

US Inflation Meets Expectations, Causing Dollar Dip

News

The Boeing Company Is Considering Purchasing Spirit AeroSystems

News

Donald Trump Says He Is Considering Gov. Greg Abbott For The Vice Presidency

News

Wedding Of Anant Ambani: The World Comes To Party But With THIS Ban

News Regional News

Tourists Killed After Songthaew Crashes in Khao Kitchakut National Park

News Crime Regional News

Authorities Seize Over $9 Million in Assets from Illegal Online Gambling Network

News

Thailand's Economy is on Track for Recovery

News

Ghana's Parliament Passes Controversial Anti-Homosexuality Bill

News

McConnell's Exit Sparks Speculation: Who Will Lead Senate Republicans Next?

News

GMMTV Actor Pawin Thanik Suspended Indefinitely Amidst Controversial Drama

News

South Korean Government Threatens Arrest Of Striking Junior Doctors

News

Tragic Deaths Of 6 Children In Gaza Amidst Healthcare Struggles And Ongoing Conflict

News

Biden Says US Airdrops Will Deliver Food And Supplies To Gaza

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Biden Says US Airdrops Will Deliver Food And Supplies To Gaza

(CTN News) – Vice President Joe Biden announced on Friday that he’s sending food and supplies into Gaza, a day after Palestinians queuing for aid died in the crowded coastal enclave amid a humanitarian catastrophe.

Biden said the airdrop will happen soon despite no further details. A Jordanian and French airdrop has already taken place.

U.S. President Biden told reporters that “aid flowing to Gaza is not nearly enough.” The first airdrop will probably be military MREs, according to WH spokesperson John Kirby. It’s not a one-time deal, Kirby said. A maritime corridor to deliver aid to Gaza is also being considered, Biden says.

UN OCHA says about a quarter of Gaza Strip residents are on the verge of famine.

More than 100 Palestinians tried to reach a relief convoy near Gaza City early Thursday, almost five months into the war that began with a Hamas attack on Israel.

Crowds ran over or trampled many victims. As a result, Israeli troops fired on crowds. The UN said it faces “overwhelming obstacles” as people eat animal feed and cactus to survive. Former no-fly zone commander Deptula says the U.S. can airdrop stuff.

“It’s right up their alley,” Deptula told Reuters.

“There are a lot of details to figure out. But they’re not insurmountable.”

AIRDROP KNOWN TO ISRAEL

There have still been questions about the effectiveness of airdropping aid.

Unnamed U.S. officials said the airdrops would have a limited impact on Gaza’s suffering.

It doesn’t get to the root of the problem, the official said. Only opening up land borders would solve the problem.

Another issue was that the U.S. couldn’t ensure that the aid didn’t end up in Hamas’ hands since it didn’t have troops there.

Humanitarian workers always complain that airdrops are great photo opportunities, but terrible ways to deliver aid. Getting enough aid requires aid convoys, he said. Gaza’s situation is now so bad that any additional supplies are at best a temporary band-aid measure.

210 nautical miles off Gaza’s coast, Cyprus may ship aid by sea. Kirby acknowledged in the White House that Gaza airdrops were “extremely challenging” due to the dense population.

Gaza needs more aid, the Biden U.S. has been calling for months.

Israel had airdropped supplies into Gaza and supported U.S. airdropping aid. A Washington-based Israeli official confirmed the humanitarian airdrop. An anonymous official declined to comment on whether the U.S. sought Israeli approval in advance for the air drops or coordinated the effort.

Two gaffes marred Biden’s announcement of fresh Gaza aid. UN delivered aid to northern Gaza on Friday for the first time in over a week, according to the coordination office. UN supplies Gaza City hospital with medicines, vaccines, and fuel. Deliveries of food aid to northern Gaza were halted 10 days ago until conditions were safe.

SEE ALSO:

US Inflation Remains Soft, Tepid For Asian Currencies

A Reduction In OPEC’s Production Was Announced In February

Bitcoin Has Risen Above $60K, Does It Deserve a Place In Your Portfolio?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies