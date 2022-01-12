Tim Rosaforte, a Respected Golf Journalist, Dies at 66

As a newspaper reporter, Tim Rosaforte rose to become one of the top golf journalists in America. He died of Alzheimer’s disease on Tuesday. He was 66 years old.

As the second person in his family to attend college, Rosaforte went on to become a sportswriter and then a commentator on Golf Channel and NBC Sports as golf’s first true insider.

The former player didn’t have outrageous opinions or be a former player. As Rosie was known, he simply explained what was going on behind the scenes, and he had the experience to interpret it. His recognizable bald pate earned him almost as much fame as the stars he covered.

Tim Rosaforte was an honorary member of PGA of America

Rosaforte was recently named an honorary member of the PGA of America, making him its first honorary member. Last year, he was awarded the Memorial Golf Journalism Award. His name was given to a scholarship in the neuroscience department at the University of Rhode Island, where he graduated in 1977.

Last year, Nicklaus honored Rosaforte at the Memorial.

A very long time will pass before I forget that day,” Nicklaus said. “Genevieve, Tim’s wife, and a best friend invited him to our house to film something for the Memorial Tournament a few weeks later,” he continued. We shared stories, laughed, and shed a few tears. It was the last time I saw Tim.”

Rosaforte was golf’s first true ‘insider’ in print and on TV

Rosaforte was the first print journalist, since Will McDonough, to transition to network television. From 1987-1994, Rosaforte worked as a reporter for The Palm Beach Post, before moving on to Sports Illustrated and Golf World/Golf Digest.

In the 1990s, he began his career on the old Sunshine Network with Jay Randolph. He began appearing regularly on Golf Channel in 2007 after appearing on PGA Tour Sunday on USA Network in 2003.

Regularly means regularly. Rosaforte would have the inside scoop on a story when it broke.

“Tim would call me when no one else would,” recalled Nicklaus, who met Rosaforte at the 1980 PGA. Not many guys would ask Jack for his opinion on something like that.

