What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? Here’s what We Know about the Rare Disease

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

What is it? There is no known cure for it, but there are treatments to mitigate its symptoms, according to The Mayo Clinic. The following are some of the most frequently asked questions about this condition.

What are the symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

It is possible for GBS symptoms to develop rapidly. A person suffering from peripheral neuropathy typically experiences a gradual loss of feeling as the immune system attacks them.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the first symptoms are weakness and tingling in the extremities.”These sensations can quickly spread throughout your body, causing you to become paralyzed. The most severe form of Guillain-Barre syndrome can be life-threatening. In most cases, treatment requires hospitalization.”

There may be paralysis of muscles affecting speech, swallowing, and breathing in severe cases. GBS can cause respiratory failure in 20 to 30 percent of cases, and between 4 and 7 percent of patients die.

In contrast, Mayo Clinic reports that most people with GBS recover and can walk again after six months.

What causes Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

GBS is a mysterious disease. The cause of the syndrome is unknown, but it often begins not long after infection of some kind.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is unknown’s exact cause, the Mayo Clinic says. Infections of the respiratory tract or digestive system often cause this disorder.

According to one theory, GBS may be caused by the immune system’s overreaction to a bacterial or viral infection.

How common is it?

Fortunately, Guillain-Barre syndrome is rare. Across Europe and North America, it affects only one to two people out of 100,000 each year.

