Eternals - Watch Streaming 'Free' on Disney Plus
Eternals – Watch Streaming ‘Free’ on Disney Plus

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Eternals

‘Disney+ will be adding new content in the new year, and the next release will be… Eternals!

That’s right, one of the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films is finally available on Disney+ this week. The film Eternals tells the story of a group of superhuman immortals who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. An ancient evil threatens the planet the Eternals call home, and they must reunite to survive.

In November 2021, the film premiered in theaters, and many were excited for the project in light of the film’s cast and huge budget (nearly $200 million). Eternals, one of Marvel’s biggest and most recent efforts, may have received a “second wind” of sorts with its arrival at the streaming community despite the criticism it received following its theatrical release.

Must Read: Disney wants some of Netflix’s Asian success

What Time Will Eternals be on Disney + For Free?

A free version of Eternals will be available to active Disney+ subscribers on January 12, 2022. The streaming of Eternals will begin at 3 a.m. ET or 12 a.m. PT, if it follows other new arrivals to Disney+.

Is Eternals On Netflix?

Unfortunately, no. Eternals is currently unavailable on Netflix and is unlikely to become available any time soon. Netflix subscribers have access to Netflix’s Marvel series such as Daredevil, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Defenders, The Punisher, and more, including Daredevil, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and more.

Who Is The Cast Of Eternals?

There are a lot of A-listers in this film! The cast of ”Eternals” includes Angelina Jolie, Harry Styles, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, and many more.

Watch ”Eternals” Trailer

