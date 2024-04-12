Connect with us

Business

Bitcoin Leads The NFT Market With a Slight Increase in Sales
Advertisement

Business

CarMax Stock Sinks As Affordability Challenges Hurt Demand

Business

Amazon CEO Says It's a Pity That The iRobot Deal Didn't Work Out:

Business

Short-Seller Accuses Globe Life Of Insurance Fraud, Shares Plummet 50%

Business

51 Million AT&T Customers Were Affected By AT&T's Data Breach

Business Cryptocurrency

Thailand Cracks Down on Scammers Using P2P Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Business

Domestic Airlines Reduce Airfare Rates For Songkran 2024

Business

Government Cuts Transfer Fees to Stimulate Thailand's Housing Market

Business

Bitcoin Spike Boosts Coinbase, MicroStrategy Stock Prices

Business

Globally, Alibaba Cloud Slashes Prices as AI Demand Grows

Business

Bittersweet Times For Chocolate Manufacturers

Business

Adani Invests $2.3 Lac In Renewable Energy And Manufacturing

Business

Pemex Oil Platform Fire Kills One And Seriously Injures Two

Business

This Week, Target Will Launch a New Paid Membership Program

Business

More Banks Are Opening Branches Since The Turn Of The Century

Business News

Big Tech and Independent Journalism Devastating the Mainstream Media

Business

Walmart Pays Up After Being Accused Of Overcharging Customers By $500

Business

$1 Billion Bitcoin Whale Buys Assets: Bullish Outlook?

Business

BlackRock To Be Replaced By Dimensional And Intech In Texas

Business

Walmart Groceries Recently? Settlement Payments May Be Available

Business

Bitcoin Leads The NFT Market With a Slight Increase in Sales

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

4 hours ago

on

Bitcoin Leads The NFT Market With a Slight Increase in Sales

(CTN News) 0 The non-fungible token market (NFT) witnessed a 5.79% increase in sales for Bitcoin on Wednesday as sales reached US$19.08 million, making it the top-ranked blockchain in the market.

There was a US$2.15 million difference in Bitcoin collections between PUPS and the other companies. It is estimated that PUPS alone generated over US$5.3 million during this week’s sale.

As a result of the recent performance of Bitcoin, its all-time sales volume has slightly risen to US$3.15 billion, a slight increase from its previous level of US$3.2 billion.

As a result of the decline in the cryptocurrency market, this quarter’s sales of US$9.39 million were down 13.20% compared to the previous quarter.

With an all-time sales volume of US$43.52 billion, Ethereum maintains a significant lead over the other cryptocurrencies by far.

It has been reported that Solana’s daily Bitcoin sales decreased by 15.67% on the first day of the year to $8.16 million, bringing the total sales of the company to $5.36 billion for the first time in the company’s history.

It was observed that there was a 128.40% increase in the daily sales of Polygon at four, reaching US$2.02 million, and a 46.23% increase in the overall sales volume of the company at four.

The Mythos Chain network, which is best known for its NFTs and items that are used in popular online games like Counter-Strike, has been pushed out of the top five for a majority of this week by Avalanche.

With just under US$1 million in sales, Avalanche Bitcoin managed to hold onto the fifth position in the NFT rankings on Wednesday, thanks to collection Dokyo staying in the daily top 10 NFT rankings for a second day.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand Cracks Down on Scammers Using P2P Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Domestic Airlines Reduce Airfare Rates For Songkran 2024

Government Cuts Transfer Fees to Stimulate Thailand’s Housing Market
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies