In The Final XI For FIFA 23, Jude Bellingham, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne Are All In
In The Final XI For FIFA 23, Jude Bellingham, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne Are All In

Published

20 seconds ago

on

In The Final XI For FIFA 23, Jude Bellingham, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne Are All In

(CTN News) – The FIFA 23 Team of the Year final XI has been announced, which includes England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Each year EA SPORTS gives fans a chance to pick their favourite players in the game, with over 10 million votes cast worldwide. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Karim Benzema have also been selected for the final XI.

In their prestigious Team of the Year, FIFA 23 has named England midfielder Jude Bellingham as one of the most outstanding players of 2022.

This honors the most outstanding players of the entire year.

There were over 10 million votes cast worldwide over the course of the tournament as the top 100 players were reduced to a final XI, including Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain as well as Karim Benzema, winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2018.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool were selected from the Premier League teams as part of the team.

As a result, Mbappe had the highest ratio of votes among attackers (23%) whereas De Bruyne had the highest percentage among midfielders (21%) among the nominated players.

Among the FIFA 23 best represented clubs were Real Madrid, the Champions League winners with four nominations. Close behind them was Paris Saint-Germain with three nominations.

It’s the 4-3-3 that won FIFA 23’s Team of the Year award

As a goalkeeper FIFA 23
There is no doubt that Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) plays for Real Madrid

Defensive players
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) is in the PSG team
It is no secret that Eder Militao (Brazil) plays for Real Madrid
It is with much pleasure that we present Theo Hernandez (France) to you at AC Milan.
It is worth noting that Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) is a Liverpool player

An attacking midfielder
As a member of the Borussia Dortmund squad, Jude Bellingham (England)
I would like to highlight the following player: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) for Manchester City
A Croatian player named Luka Modric (Real Madrid) won the Golden Ball for the team

An attacker
In the world of football, Karim Benzema (France) is one of the most prominent players
Mbappe, Kylian (France) – Paris Saint-Germain
In terms of the world’s most talented players, PSG’s Lionel Messi (Argentina) is considered to be one of them.

