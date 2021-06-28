WINNER’S BAG: HARRIS ENGLISH – TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

It took eight additional holes of abrupt demise with Kramer Hickok at TPC River Highlands before a birdie gave Harris English his second success of 2021 on the PGA Tour. Investigate the American’s triumphant sack.

WINNING SCORE: 13-under-par, 267.

EQUIPMENT CHOICE:

DRIVER: PING G400 with 9˚ space, fitted with Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage XD 70 X shaft.

3 WOOD: PING G400 with 14.5˚ space, with Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 7 X shaft.

IRONS: PING G410 Crossover (20˚) and PING Blueprint (4-iron to 9-iron), with Fujikura Atmos Black Hybrid 9 X (20˚) and True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-9) shafts.

WEDGES: PING Glide 3.0 (46˚SS, 52˚SS and 56˚SS) and PING Glide Forged (60˚SS), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46, 52, 56) and True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (60) shafts.

PUTTER: PING Scottsdale Hohum.

BALL: Titleist Pro V1.

EQUIPMENT NOTES:

As it was for HARRIS ENGLISH’s first triumph of 2021, it was two players utilizing a bunch of PING irons clashing at TPC River Highlands over additional holes.HARRIS ENGLISH selects the organization’s initially manufactured edge model, the Blueprint, while his play-off rival on Sunday, Kramer Hickok, had a bunch of iBlade irons in play. The American pair’s one-two completion on the PGA Tour was likewise joined by PING player Viktor Hovland’s success in Europe covering of an effective week for the organization.

HARRIS ENGLISH is a stick with what works kind of player with regards to his gear, maybe most shockingly with his driver. The 31-year-old’s G400 driver was delivered in 2017, which in the realm of Tour drivers is quite a while, however having discovered 75% of fairways for the week while averaging right around 300 yards it is straightforward why the four-time PGA Tour champ likes what he has clinched.

Performing emphatically across each class for the week, HARRIS ENGLISH’s most seasoned club clinched is his PING hammer putter. The model was delivered in 2010 and holds a normal worth of US$15.30 when exchanged across America as indicated by the PGA’s worth aide..



HARRIS ENGLISH was essential for a decisive victory of the world’s three significant Tours for Titleist’s Pro V1 golf balls this previous week. His triumph is additionally the nineteenth from 27th PGA Tour occasions so far in 2021.

QUOTE: “I knew I had to stay in it. I was tired. Back was getting sore a little bit. But I knew anything could happen. You’ve just got to grind out there.”– Harris English.

SOURCE : golfaustralia

