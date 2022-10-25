Sam Ehlinger And Matt Ryan Switch After Week 7 Defeat For Colts

(CTN News) – Matt Ryan struggled mightily in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans, resulting in another ugly loss for the Indianapolis Colts.

Apparently, Matt Ryan poor performance was the final straw for the Colts. Therefore, they have dropped him to the bench in place of Sam Ehlinger for their Week 8 contest against the Washington Commanders.

The Colts have made a major change at quarterback. Sam Ehlinger will start against the Commanders next week.”

In spite of Matt Ryan struggles on the season, this is a big departure from the Colts. This offseason, Ryan was brought in from the Atlanta Falcons to replace Carson Wentz, but after just seven games, the experiment appears to be over.

The fact that Matt Ryan is dealing with a shoulder injury may have contributed to his struggles, but either way, he hasn’t looked like a starting quarterback this season.

There is no indication that this is just a one-game trial for the young quarterback; Ehlinger will start the rest of the season for the Colts.

Frank Reich said that Sam Ehlinger will be the starter for the remainder of the season as Matt Ryan is also dealing with a shoulder issue.

In a regular season NFL game, Ehlinger has not thrown a pass yet since being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

As the Colts battle for the top spot in the AFC South, he will be responsible for keeping them afloat. Inexperienced quarterbacks have a tough task ahead of them, but the Colts clearly believe he gives them the best shot at winning now.

It will be interesting to see how he performs throughout the rest of the season.

