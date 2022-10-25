Connect with us

Sports

Sam Ehlinger And Matt Ryan Switch After Week 7 Defeat For Colts
Advertisement

Sports

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: T20 World Cup Live Streaming

Sports

2022 World Cup Analysis - Brazil

Sports

In Defense - Notre Dame vs UNLV - Keys To An Irish Victory

Sports

Where to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live match online?

Sports

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 - Weather Forecast And Pitch Report at MCG

Sports

The Boston Bruins' Fifth Game Of The Young 2022-23 Season

Sports

LeBron James' Roster Comments On The Lakers' Don't Bother Darvin Ham

Sports

UEFA Europa League Predictions: Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven On Oct. 20, 2022

Sports

Manchester United Beat Tottenham 2-0 With a Thrilling Attacking Performance at Old Trafford

Sports

Learn More About the Club's Apparel, Which is Supported by the W88 Football Site

Sports

Top NFL Video Games of All Time

Sports

A Preview of the Ryder Cup 2023

Sports

Real Madrid Won El Clasico, Despite Barcelona Team Is One Of The Best Team

Sports

Travis Konecny Hot Start That The Flyers Need

Sports

The Atlanta Braves Promising Season Is End, It Feels Like Failure

Sports

Bukayo Saka Winner Helps Arsenal Edge Leeds In a VAR-Impacted Match

Sports

Did Tua Tagovailoa Set To Return For Dolphins In Week 7

Sports

How It Happened: Michigan 41, Penn State 17

News Sports

Manchester United Striker Greenwood, 21 Charged with Attempted Rape

Sports

Sam Ehlinger And Matt Ryan Switch After Week 7 Defeat For Colts

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sam Ehlinger And Matt Ryan Switch After Week 7 Defeat For Colts

(CTN News) – Matt Ryan struggled mightily in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans, resulting in another ugly loss for the Indianapolis Colts.

Apparently, Matt Ryan poor performance was the final straw for the Colts. Therefore, they have dropped him to the bench in place of Sam Ehlinger for their Week 8 contest against the Washington Commanders.

The Colts have made a major change at quarterback. Sam Ehlinger will start against the Commanders next week.”

In spite of Matt Ryan struggles on the season, this is a big departure from the Colts. This offseason, Ryan was brought in from the Atlanta Falcons to replace Carson Wentz, but after just seven games, the experiment appears to be over.

The fact that Matt Ryan is dealing with a shoulder injury may have contributed to his struggles, but either way, he hasn’t looked like a starting quarterback this season.

There is no indication that this is just a one-game trial for the young quarterback; Ehlinger will start the rest of the season for the Colts.

Frank Reich said that Sam Ehlinger will be the starter for the remainder of the season as Matt Ryan is also dealing with a shoulder issue.

In a regular season NFL game, Ehlinger has not thrown a pass yet since being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

As the Colts battle for the top spot in the AFC South, he will be responsible for keeping them afloat. Inexperienced quarterbacks have a tough task ahead of them, but the Colts clearly believe he gives them the best shot at winning now.

It will be interesting to see how he performs throughout the rest of the season.

SEE ALSO:

LeBron James’ Roster Comments On The Lakers’ Don’t Bother Darvin Ham

The Boston Bruins’ Fifth Game Of The Young 2022-23 Season

Travis Konecny Hot Start That The Flyers Need
Related Topics:
Continue Reading