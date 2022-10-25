Connect with us

Adidas should drop Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks
(CTN News) – Adidas is preparing for a heat wave. Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris and inflammatory anti-Semitic remarks on social media have jeopardized his relationships within the fashion industry.

Recently, Balenciaga cut ties with West, and Vogue exclusively told Page Six Style it has “no intention” of working with him again.

The star pulled the plug on his deal with Gap in September, ending Gap’s partnership with him.

Adidas, which manufactures and distributes West’s billion-dollar Yeezy brand, is now under pressure to quit working with him.

“The world is watching you, @adidas,” Kat Dennings tweeted, and Valerie Bertinelli.

@adidas, if you don’t punish this mother-f-king hate-mongering bastard @kanyewest, your business will disappear.”

Gad tweeted a clip of West’s bold claim, saying, “This is not a trustworthy person.”. West’s dangerous rhetoric goes unchecked. Does it matter if he hates one faith or group and vitriolizes it? “I need a friend.”

There is a viral picture that Sophia Bush shared of a group of people holding a sign that reads, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.”

Words are everything. Weakening and enraging. Less than 100 years since the Holocaust. We said #NeverAgain. The result of hatred, division, and evil propaganda. Next? Will we fight fascism in our generation? He asked. “@adidas, we wait.”

In addition, social media users have pointed out that the German brand’s founders, brothers Adolf and Rudolf Dassler, had ties to the Nazi Party.

Kim wrote on Instagram Stories Monday that hate speech is never OK. “I stand with the Jewish community and call for an end to the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric.”

