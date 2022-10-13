Rhamondre Stevenson’s Dominance At Running Back In Fantasy Football Week 6

(CTN News) – Against Cleveland, Rhamondre Stevenson should have a chance to dominate as the RB Start ‘Em of the Week since he plays in a positive matchup.

Starting ‘Em, Sitting ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football based on a PPR scoring system, to see which ones perform best and worst.

This column is not going to cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor, or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I will take a look at some of the players who you might have questions concerning, as well as players who might exceed your expectations or fall short of your expectations.

Please be sure to take a look at my weekly player rankings during the NFL season, as they will be updated daily as the season progresses, when deciding your final fantasy lineup.

We are starting the week off with a bang Rhamondre Stevenson

Earlier this week, Rhamondre Stevenson had a stellar performance against the Lions, rushing for 161 yards and scoring 19.5 fantasy points in a matchup that ended in a win for Stevenson.

It is possible that Damien Harris (hamstring) will not be available for the Patriots against the Browns, making Rhamondre Stevenson even more of an attractive fantasy option.

This season, their defense has conceded the fifth-most points to opposing running backs, making them one of the worst defenses in the league.

The New York Giants are set to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (1:00 p.m. ET, Fox): In last week’s win over the Dolphins, Breece Hall saw 42.6% of the touches as the lead running back for the Giants.

He has also scored 15-plus fantasy points in three consecutive games, and I think that he will be able to put up another impressive performance against the Packers.

As a result, four running backs have scored 13-plus points, including three who scored more than 15 points, for their team.

There was much disappointment for Devin Singletary last week, but he saw far fewer snaps and touches due to the fact that the Bills were blowing out the Steelers by such a large margin. There is no way that will happen in Kansas City this weekend during what is expected to be an exciting game.

The defense of the Washington Redskins has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs over the past five weeks, so I’d start Singletary in this huge AFC game as a flex starter.`

