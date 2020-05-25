ONE Esports Launches $100,000 Dota 2 League Event

ONE Esports announced a new 10-team, $100,000 Dota 2 league in Southeast Asia, powered by IO Esports, will take place from June 18 to July 19. Seven squads received direct invitations: Fnatic, TNC Predator, Team Adroit, BOOM Esports, Geek Fam, T1 and Reality Rift.

The three remaining openings for the regular season will be determined through two qualifiers. Two teams will earn slots in the first qualifier June 4-5th,2020. Even more with the final team emerging from the June 6-7 qualifier.

ONE Esports qualifiers are open to any team with a minimum of three players residing in these locations: Australia; Brunei; Cambodia; Indonesia; Japan; Korea; Laos; Malaysia; Myanmar; New Zealand; Philippines; Singapore; Thailand; Timor-Leste and also Vietnam.

The ONE Esports Dota 2 league regular season will be a best-of-two round-robin format from June 18 to July 12. With the top eight teams advancing to the playoffs. The The ONE Esports Dota 2 league playoffs (July 15-19) will be a double-elimination bracket.

All playoff matches powered by IO Esports are also best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final in Asia.

