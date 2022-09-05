Connect with us

Sports

Moises Caicedo Signed With Liverpool At The Last Minute
Advertisement

Sports

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Rafael Leao Shines As Champions Hold On

Sports

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State: Here Are Some Ways To Watch Orange Blossom Classic

Sports

Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan Super 4 preview

Sports

Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame: Everything You Need To Know

Sports

Michigan Football Team Opens Its Season Without LT Ryan Hayes and LB Nikhai Hill-Green

Sports

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis Result: Defending Champions Remain Unbeaten In La Liga

News Video Sports

Liverpool and Everton Plat to a 0-0 Stalemate

Sports

Gerrard's Villa Put A Stop To Man City's Progress

Sports

BKFC Thailand 3 Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship "Watch Live"

Sports

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming

Sports

Leicester City vs. Manchester United live: Premier League Prediction, How To Watch, And When To Watch

Sports

Venus Williams Has Lost Her First Round Match At The US Open In New York

Sports

Chelsea vs Southampton LIVE: Result, Final Score And Reaction

Sports

Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Give Birth To Their First Child

Sports

Serena's Farewell: In The Build-Up To The US Open, Here Are The Stories

Sports

Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid: Lewandowski Leads Blaugrana Past Newly-Promoted Squad

Sports

Wolves vs Newcastle: Saint-Maximin Cancels Out Neves' Wonder Strike

Sports

NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022

Sports

Scottie Scheffler Leads The Tour Championship By Six Shots

Sports

Moises Caicedo Signed With Liverpool At The Last Minute

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

1 hour ago

on

Moises Caicedo

(CTN News) – A late bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo was also made on Thursday, according to Teradeportes. Liverpool will have first option on Brighton midfielder according to surprise report from Ecuadorian outlet

Last Ditch Bid For Moises Caicedo

It appears that the 26-year-old was not the only player the Anfield hierarchy tried to sign on Thursday, with Teradeportes reporting that they also made a late bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, Moises Caicedo, which they were rejected by the Seagulls in an apparent bid for the player.

A surprise report from an Ecuadorian outlet claims Liverpool have first choice of Brighton midfielder

Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options continued to shrink as Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita on the sidelines.

The Reds have made a smart move by signing Brazilian Arthur, bringing in a highly talented, experienced midfielder without having to commit to a permanent deal.

The LFCTR’s verdict 

There could be some indication that Liverpool will make another move in January for the midfielder who has proven to be a valuable member of the team in the limited amount of time he has had in the Premier League so far.

In this regard, what Liverpool have now to contend with is the possibility that his value could rocket even higher if he performs well in Qatar after his move there, which was rumored to be around the £50million mark already.

People Also Read:

Silent Hill 2 Remake Alleged Screenshots Surface Online

Bed Bath & Beyond Executive 58 Gustavo Arnal ID Served As A Traffic Junction In New York City:

Michigan Football Team Opens Its Season Without LT Ryan Hayes and LB Nikhai Hill-Green
Related Topics:
Continue Reading