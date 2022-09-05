Sports
Moises Caicedo Signed With Liverpool At The Last Minute
(CTN News) – A late bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo was also made on Thursday, according to Teradeportes. Liverpool will have first option on Brighton midfielder according to surprise report from Ecuadorian outlet
Last Ditch Bid For Moises Caicedo
It appears that the 26-year-old was not the only player the Anfield hierarchy tried to sign on Thursday, with Teradeportes reporting that they also made a late bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, Moises Caicedo, which they were rejected by the Seagulls in an apparent bid for the player.
A surprise report from an Ecuadorian outlet claims Liverpool have first choice of Brighton midfielder
Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options continued to shrink as Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita on the sidelines.
The Reds have made a smart move by signing Brazilian Arthur, bringing in a highly talented, experienced midfielder without having to commit to a permanent deal.
The LFCTR’s verdict
There could be some indication that Liverpool will make another move in January for the midfielder who has proven to be a valuable member of the team in the limited amount of time he has had in the Premier League so far.
In this regard, what Liverpool have now to contend with is the possibility that his value could rocket even higher if he performs well in Qatar after his move there, which was rumored to be around the £50million mark already.
People Also Read:
Silent Hill 2 Remake Alleged Screenshots Surface Online
Bed Bath & Beyond Executive 58 Gustavo Arnal ID Served As A Traffic Junction In New York City:
Michigan Football Team Opens Its Season Without LT Ryan Hayes and LB Nikhai Hill-Green