Moises Caicedo Signed With Liverpool At The Last Minute

(CTN News) – A late bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo was also made on Thursday, according to Teradeportes. Liverpool will have first option on Brighton midfielder according to surprise report from Ecuadorian outlet

Last Ditch Bid For Moises Caicedo

It appears that the 26-year-old was not the only player the Anfield hierarchy tried to sign on Thursday, with Teradeportes reporting that they also made a late bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, Moises Caicedo, which they were rejected by the Seagulls in an apparent bid for the player.

A surprise report from an Ecuadorian outlet claims Liverpool have first choice of Brighton midfielder

Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options continued to shrink as Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita on the sidelines.

The Reds have made a smart move by signing Brazilian Arthur, bringing in a highly talented, experienced midfielder without having to commit to a permanent deal.

The LFCTR’s verdict