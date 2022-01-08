Clinton Portis – Ex-NFL Star Clinton Portis Sent to Prison For Fraud

Clinton Portis, who was involved in an NFL health care fraud scheme, was sentenced to six months in prison and six additional months of home confinement on Thursday, according to ESPN’s John Keim.

After pleading guilty to health care fraud in September, Portis faced a maximum of 10 years in prison. Furthermore, the former Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team Pro Bowler agreed to pay the defrauded health insurance plan nearly $100,000 in restitution.

Before Portis’ guilty plea, he was facing a retrial following a hung jury in his first trial. Clinton Portis reportedly denied his guilt until the retrial, which led the Department of Justice to request a sentence on the higher end 10-to-16-month range.

What Clinton Portis and other ex-NFL players allegedly did

Former NFL players were accused in the original indictment of submitting false claims to the NFL’s Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account, a program that reimburses retired players and their families for up to $350,00 in medical expenses.

Players like Clinton Portis have been accused of requesting reimbursement for medical equipment they did not purchase, such as hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines used by pregnant women, and electromagnetic therapy devices used on horses.

Former players were allegedly found to be eligible for the program and offered kickbacks in exchange for fabricating prescriptions and documents. This alleged fraud involving $2.9 million.

What other players were involved in NFL health care fraud?

Clinton Portis is one of 15 former players who pleaded guilty to defrauding the NFL, although some of them face far more serious consequences.

McCune, a former Washington teammate of Clinton Portis, was considered the scheme’s ringleader. The report states that he faces life in prison after pleading guilty to 13 counts of health care fraud, 11 charges of wire fraud, and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

ESPN Reports Other former players who have pleaded guilty include Joe Horn, Carlos Rogers, Correll Buckhalter, James Butler, Ceandris Brown, John Eubanks, Antwan Odom, Eric Pruitt, Darrell Reid, Anthony Montgomery, Frederick Bennett, and Reche Caldwell, who passed away in 2020.

