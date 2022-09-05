Woman Steals $428,000 Using Banking App of Stolen Smartphone

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly transferring $428,000 from a man’s bank account to hers using a stolen smartphone.

Police in Northern Thailand have identified the woman as Mrs. Satang Thongramphan, 46, from Phitsanulok province. The victim whose smartphone was stolen was not identified.

A complaint filed with the police by Patiwat Thaisom, 31, led to Ms Satang’s arrest. He told police that his father was a former bank employee and died on Aug 9 of stomach cancer. He was the owner of the smartphone that Ms Satang allegedly stole.

With access to his father’s bank account information on the smartphone, she transferred $428,000 (15.7 million baht) to her bank account using his password that was saved in his banking app.

The police obtained a warrant for Ms Satang’s arrest and another warrant to search her home in Phitsanulok.

In a search of the house, police found $63,000 (2,329,000 baht) in cash, a 10-baht weight of gold bullion worth about $8,000 (299,500 baht), a Chevrolet Optra which belonged to the man who had died, six mobile phones, six bank account deposit books and some other related documents.

The following day, police seized $327,000 (12 million baht) in cash hidden in the back of a Mitsubishi lancer parked at a house on Pracha Uthit road in Phitsanulok.

Ms Satang told police that she had only followed the dead man’s instructions and had explicitly denied stealing the money or the man’s small smartphone.

Police said that during questioning, Ms Satang said she knew the deceased. She said she had taken care of him while he underwent treatment for stomach cancer at a care centre in Phitsanulok, until he succumbed to cancer on Aug 9.

With his smartphone and his password on a Krungthai Bank app, she transferred money from his bank account to her own through 17 transactions between Aug 9-16, totalling $428,000 (15,790,000 baht).

She withdrew US$81,000 from her bank account on Aug 21 and another $346,000 on Aug 24th.

According to the Bangkok Post, she used some of the money to buy gold bullion and hid the rest in the back of her car. As a result of the search, officers seized the money.

According to Ms Satang, she kept $28,000 to hire a lawyer if she ever had a legal issue.

She has been charged with theft and bank fraud under the Criminal Code and violating the Computer Crime Act.

