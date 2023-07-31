5 Interesting Carnival Cruise Line Itineraries Taking Place This Year in 2023

(CTN News) – Carnival Cruise Line has a fleet of 25 cruise ships with a global reach, operating from all major US homeports and having a presence in Europe and Australia.

Cruise Industry News chose some of the most intriguing cruises offered by the US-based corporation that is still scheduled to take place in 2023.

Greenland and Canada from Baltimore

Ship: Carnival Legend

Date: August 13, 2023

Length: 14 nights

Homeports: Baltimore (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Sydney, St. Anthony and Corner Brook (Canada); Qaqortoq and Nanortalik (Greenland)

The Carnival Legend will offer a series of one-of-a-kind 14-night voyages to Greenland and Canada in August and September. The ship will sail from Baltimore for the Arctic area, with stops in at least five cities.

On August 13, for example, the ship departs from Maryland on a two-week cruise that includes stops in Canada at Sydney, St. Anthony, Corner Brook, and Greenland at Qaqortoq and Nanortalik.

British Islands and Ireland

Ship: Carnival Pride

Date: September 1, 2023

Length: Nine nights

Homeports: Dover (England)

Complete Itinerary: Greenock (Scotland); Dublin and Cork (Ireland); Belfast (Northern Ireland); Liverpool (England); and Holyhead (Wales)

In September, the Carnival Pride will continue its European summer program with a nine-night voyage to the British Isles. The port-intensive itinerary sails roundtrip from the English port of Dover to all of the key countries that make up the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The itinerary includes Greenock, Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Holyhead, and other locations.

Southern Caribbean with the Carnival Celebration

Ship: Carnival Celebration

Date: September 9, 2023

Length: Eight nights

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Oranjestad (Aruba); Kralendijk (Bonaire); and Willemstad (Curaçao)

The Carnival Celebration is adding new destinations to its normal cruise schedule by offering a few longer sailings to the Southern Caribbean during the rest of the year.

This eight-night cruise, for example, departs from Carnival’s Terminal F in PortMiami in September and includes stops in the ABC Islands: Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao.

Return to Mobile

Ship: Carnival Spirit

Date: October 6, 2023

Length: Eight nights

Homeports: Mobile (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Bimini, Freeport, Nassau and Half Moon Cay (Bahamas)

After a year apart, Carnival Cruise Line will return to Mobile with the Carnival Spirit. Beginning in October, the 2001-built vessel will serve new itineraries from its homeport in Alabama. For example, the program’s first cruise is an all-Bahamian excursion that includes stops in Bimini, Freeport, and Nassau.

The eight-night trip also visits Half Moon Cay, one of Carnival Corporation’s private locations in the country, before returning to Mobile.

Mexican Riviera with La Paz

Ship: Carnival Panorama

Date: November 18, 2023

Length: Eight nights

Homeports: Long Beach (United States)

Complete Itinerary: La Paz, Mazatlán, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta (Mexico)

The Carnival Panorama will offer a few extended sailings to the Mexican Riviera later this year, departing from its typical seven-night route.

On November 18, for example, the ship departs from Long Beach on an eight-night trip that includes stops in Mazatlán, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, and La Paz.

Related CTN News:

Twitter’s X Logo Sparks Musk-San Francisco Controversy