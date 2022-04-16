Liz Sheridan, ‘Seinfeld’ Mom & ‘ALF’ Actress, Dies At 93

(CTN News) – Liz Sheridan, a veteran stage and screen actress who portrayed Jerry Seinfeld’s mother, Helen, on “Seinfeld,” has passed away, her manager and friend Amanda Hendon confirmed to CNN on Friday.

Her 93rd birthday was celebrated earlier this week, which is when Hendon told me about Liz Sheridan. She leaves behind a daughter and a son-in-law.

Her most famous role, however, was as the doting mother in Seinfeld’s sitcom, which ran for nine seasons. On the alien-led sitcom ALF, she played a snoopy neighbor named Mrs. Ochmonek.

After making her Broadway debut in 1971 in “Frank Merriwell,” Liz Sheridan starred in several more productions, including Meryl Streep’s “Happy End” in 1977, before concentrating on film and television from the 1980s.

Besides being an actress, Liz Sheridan was also a writer, with the autobiographical “Dizzy & Jimmy” detailing her relationship with a young, pre-stardom James Dean when the pair were aspiring Broadway performers. At the time of her death, she was in the process of turning the book into a film, Hendon said.

The sudden death of Liz Sheridan comes just two weeks after the death of fellow cast member and “Seinfeld” character Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s mother on the show.

