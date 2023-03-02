Connect with us

Sports

Kevin Durant Debuts As The Phoenix Suns Top The Charlotte Hornets
Advertisement

Sports

Messi And Putellas Won FIFA Awards Best Players 2023

Sports

The Duke Basketball Team Caps a Perfect Home Record

Sports

PSG's New Direction: Breaking Down the Factors Behind Their Recent Success

Sports sport

Manchester United Win EFL Cup to End 6 Year Wait

Sports

Alabama's Brandon Miller Scores 41 In OT One Day After Murder Case Link

Sports

WWE Leans On Social Media Ahead Of Possible Sale

Fifa World Cup

Thailand’s Female Football Team Failed to Qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 for the 3rd time

Sports

Watch The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023 Online. Get TV Info, Rosters, Teams, And More

Sports

Opening Day In SEC Baseball: 10 Biggest Stories

Sports

Kevin Love Discusses Possible Cavs Buyout

Sports

8 Common Horse Racing Terms You Might be Unfamiliar With

Sports

Super Bowl LVII Draws 113 Million Viewers, 3rd Most-Watched Game In History

Sports

UFC 284: Volkanovski vs Makhachev Time, Date, And Prediction Main Card

Sports

Real Madrid Beat Al Ahly 4-1 To Reach The Club World Cup Final

Sports

'Amazing' Kyrie Irving Shines On Dallas Mavericks Debut, Luka Doncic cheers

Sports News

Valorant Esports Pro Player 'Luie' Dies In Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Sports News

Singapore To Host FINA 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Sports

Lakers Fall To Thunder Despite LeBron's Record-Breaking Night

Sports

The Patrick Mahomes Decision Cursed in Chicago and Celebrated in Kansas

Sports

Kevin Durant Debuts As The Phoenix Suns Top The Charlotte Hornets

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Kevin Durant Debuts As The Phoenix Suns Top The Charlotte Hornets

(CTN News) – Wednesday night, Kevin Durant was jumping up and down in the hallways of the Spectrum Center with high energy and intensity.

As the time drew near for him to make his debut with the Phoenix Suns, he was finally ready to make his debut.

As a result, Durant scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in 27 minutes to help the Phoenix Suns (34-29) defeat the Charlotte Hornets by 105-91 in front of a sellout crowd of 19,137 fans.

Kevin Durant ran onto the court last, to the sound of cheers and quiet anticipation from fans eager to see him perform as part of a team comprised of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton, all of whom have All-Star status.

Now that they have added one of the all-time greats in Kevin Durant, they’re thought to be favorites to repeat this year as they enter the era of Kevin Durant.

During the Suns game on Wednesday, Suns coach Monty Williams said, “We don’t talk about it because we aren’t there.”. He added that, “There is too much work to be done and there are too many things to be done.”.

During the layup line, Kevin Durant dunked in his usual hoodie, revealing the seriousness of the condition of his right knee even more. As a member of the Brooklyn Nets, the 13-time All-Star hadn’t played since he suffered a right MCL sprain on Jan. 8 against Miami.

In the moments before Wednesday’s opening tip, Kevin Durant tied both of his shoes on the scoreboard, walked to the center court, pointed to both ends of the floor, and positioned himself on the left side of the midcourt line.

Then in Wednesday’s win over the Hornets (20-44), he had a number of firsts in his career as a member of the Suns.

The first quarter of the year

11:24: First touch (off the off-ball screen).

There was a missed shot at 11:21.

At 10:06, the first shot is taken (a dribble drive to the basket).

The first block is at 8:46 p.m.

The first three are at 8:37:

On the bench, he sat between Cameron Payne and Bismack Biymobo, who both sat between Durant and Torrey Craig, who checked in for Durant.

Quarter two of the year

First rebound at 11:38 a.m.

First turnover occurs at 11:28.

At 10:38, Damion Lee receives his first assist (on a cut down the middle of the lane from the mid-post).

8:10: First high-five. Kelly Oubre’s drive was blocked by Jock Landale.

First midrange jump at 7:52.

It took Durant 13 minutes to score 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting (2-of-3 from three), three rebounds, two blocks, and an assist in the first half.

SEE ALSO:

Messi And Putellas Won FIFA Awards Best Players 2023

PSG’s New Direction: Breaking Down the Factors Behind Their Recent Success

The Duke Basketball Team Caps a Perfect Home Record
Related Topics:
Continue Reading