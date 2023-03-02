Kevin Durant Debuts As The Phoenix Suns Top The Charlotte Hornets

(CTN News) – Wednesday night, Kevin Durant was jumping up and down in the hallways of the Spectrum Center with high energy and intensity.

As the time drew near for him to make his debut with the Phoenix Suns, he was finally ready to make his debut.

As a result, Durant scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in 27 minutes to help the Phoenix Suns (34-29) defeat the Charlotte Hornets by 105-91 in front of a sellout crowd of 19,137 fans.

Kevin Durant ran onto the court last, to the sound of cheers and quiet anticipation from fans eager to see him perform as part of a team comprised of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton, all of whom have All-Star status.

Now that they have added one of the all-time greats in Kevin Durant, they’re thought to be favorites to repeat this year as they enter the era of Kevin Durant.

During the Suns game on Wednesday, Suns coach Monty Williams said, “We don’t talk about it because we aren’t there.”. He added that, “There is too much work to be done and there are too many things to be done.”.

During the layup line, Kevin Durant dunked in his usual hoodie, revealing the seriousness of the condition of his right knee even more. As a member of the Brooklyn Nets, the 13-time All-Star hadn’t played since he suffered a right MCL sprain on Jan. 8 against Miami.

In the moments before Wednesday’s opening tip, Kevin Durant tied both of his shoes on the scoreboard, walked to the center court, pointed to both ends of the floor, and positioned himself on the left side of the midcourt line.

Then in Wednesday’s win over the Hornets (20-44), he had a number of firsts in his career as a member of the Suns.

The first quarter of the year

11:24: First touch (off the off-ball screen).

There was a missed shot at 11:21.

At 10:06, the first shot is taken (a dribble drive to the basket).

The first block is at 8:46 p.m.

The first three are at 8:37:

On the bench, he sat between Cameron Payne and Bismack Biymobo, who both sat between Durant and Torrey Craig, who checked in for Durant.

Quarter two of the year

First rebound at 11:38 a.m.

First turnover occurs at 11:28.

At 10:38, Damion Lee receives his first assist (on a cut down the middle of the lane from the mid-post).

8:10: First high-five. Kelly Oubre’s drive was blocked by Jock Landale.

First midrange jump at 7:52.

It took Durant 13 minutes to score 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting (2-of-3 from three), three rebounds, two blocks, and an assist in the first half.

