Chiangrai United Ends SCG Muang Thong’s Bid for a Top 3 Finish

Chiangrai United has ended SCG Muang Thong United’s bid for a top-three finish in the T1 League winning the match 3-2 over Muang Thong.

SCG Muang Thong fell 10 points behind second-placed duo of Buriram United and Port with only three games remaining this season, CTN News reports.

However, Chiangrai United, recently dethroned as top league champions by BG Pathum United, revived their chances of securing a place among the top three in the T1 League.

BG Pathum United, as the league champions, and the FA Cup winners will qualify for the 2022 AFC Champions League group stages while the second- and third-placed teams in the top league will make it to the qualifying play-offs of the Asian club competition.

Chiangrai United had a couple of early misses in the match and fell one goal behind in the 16th minute when Derley set up Sardor Mirzaev.

The visitors doubled their advantage two minutes later, this time Derley setting the stage for a Willian Popp goal with a precise cross.

Chiangrai United reduced the deficit at the half-hour mark when Shinnaphat Leeaoh headed home before leveling the score in the first-half injury time thanks to a Cho Ji Hun strike.

The Beetles got the winner in the dying moments when Sivakorn Tiatrakul’s corner was headed home by Tanasak Srisai.

In other matches, visiting True Bangkok United defeated Police Tero 2-1, PT Prachuap condemned Trat to life in second tier with a 2-1 away win and hosts Sukhothai ended their five-match losing streak with a 5-1 hammering of 10-man Rayong.

Chiangrai United – SCG Muang Thong United Highlights