Police Are Looking For Travis Scott After An Alleged Assault And Criminal Mischief

(CTN News) – In an early morning incident at a Manhattan nightclub early Wednesday morning, Travis Scott allegedly punched a sound engineer and destroyed $12,000 worth of equipment.

At approximately 3:25 a.m., officers from the Midtown Precinct South responded to a call from Club Nebula after a sound engineer allegedly engaged Travis Scott in a verbal conflict that escalated to physical violence.

Before things allegedly went haywire, the “Sicko Mode” rapper was performing a guest DJ set following fellow rapper Don Toliver’s Irving Plaza concert.

A 52-year-old engineer was allegedly punched in the face by Scott, according to NYPD, but the victim was not in pain and did not have any visible injuries.

He is also accused of damaging an audio speaker and video screen before leaving the nightclub, resulting in approximately $12,000 in damages.

While Scott is wanted for questioning in connection with an assault and criminal mischief complaint, NYPD officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Vadym Petrov, promoter of Legends of the Night, told The Times Wednesday that everything happened very quickly. We were asked not to record by security.

Following the incident, Scott left the club immediately, according to Petrov. The sound guy was visibly upset with Scott even though he wasn’t able to see everything that transpired.

An Instagram post and story from the promoter shows Travis Scott at the event, standing behind the DJ booth, with the caption, “Last night before @travisscott got wild.”.

According to Ted Anastasiou, Scott’s representative, Club Nebula managing partner Ritchie Romero stated, “This is completely out of proportion.”

Dorian Harrington, the talent booker who booked Toliver for the after-party at Club Nebula, was reported to have been onstage with Travis Scott during his surprise DJ set. “This is a total misunderstanding,” he stated in another statement he provided to The Times.

As I read in the news, what I saw on stage does not reflect what I saw on stage. The music and the night turned out well, and everyone left peacefully.”

Mitchell Schuster, Travis Scott lawyer, maintains that the incident was merely a misunderstanding.

We are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve this misunderstanding exacerbated by clickbait and misinformation,” Schuster said, quoting Anastasiou.

We are confident that our client will be cleared of all charges.

Scott, who has been no stranger to controversy, will headline this weekend’s Rolling Loud festival in Inglewood.

He will be making his first local appearance since his concert at Astroworld in November 2021, in which ten people died as a result of a fatal crowd crush.

