(CTN News) – Despite Kirk Cousins being a newly signed Darnell Mooney quarterback, the Atlanta Falcons are building receiver depth to support him.

The Atlanta Falcons have added receiver Darnell Mooney to their roster, Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Darnell Mooney is set to sign a three-year contract worth $39 million with $26 million in fully guaranteed money, with a $11 million signing bonus.

Cousins will join an offense that already boasts the likes of Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson as reliable weapons for Cousins as the Falcons attempt to take a step forward in a weak NFC South division with Cousins joining the team.

A four-year member of the Bears’ receiving corps, Darnell Mooney has amassed 2,593 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns, with an overwhelming amount of his production coming in 2021 when he racked up 81 catches for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns, his best season so far.

The number of catches he had for 414 yards and one touchdown were just 31 in 2023 as D.J. Moore was able to emerge as the clear No. 1 option for the Darnell Mooney team and tight end Cole Kmet also had a strong year.

There will be a similar situation for him in Atlanta in 2023, since London and Pitts will be more prominent targets for the Falcons, but he will still be a wonderful addition to a Falcons team that has struggled to produce wide receivers behind London in the last few years.

There was no postseason for the Falcons in 2023, as they went 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season due to their poor play.

As a result of the issue, the team had to make some changes in order to address it, such as firing Arthur Smith from his position as head coach, and appointing Raheem Morris as his successor.

In order for the Falcons to be able to break the current streak and take a step forward, Cousins and Darnell Mooney are now in the fold and the Falcons are hoping to work together to make this happen.

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Bears Announce $2 Billion Investment for New Stadium Near Soldier Field