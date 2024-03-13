Connect with us

Darnell Mooney Signs $39 Million Falcons Contract After Bears Stint
Chicago Bears Announce $2 Billion Investment for New Stadium Near Soldier Field

Steelers Sign Russell Wilson, Former Bronco And Seahawk Quarterback

Cowboys' Tony Pollard Is Already Moving On To A Surprising Team

Bengals' Tee Higgins Wants To Trade, Prefers C.J. Stroud; Should Texans offer?

Milwaukee Bucks Dominate Los Angeles Clippers In Their Huge Win

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE! Today's Premier League Results, Match Stream, And Updates

Mac Jones Has Been Acquired By The Jacksonville Jaguars

Red Wings Fall 4-0 To Coyotes As Connor Ingram Saves 28

Broncos Trade Jerry Jeudy To Browns For 2024 Fifth- And Sixth-Round Picks

The Manchester United Team Secures A Crucial Victory Over Everton

LA Lakers Defeated The Milwaukee Bucks By 1 Point For The Second Consecutive Game

YouTuber Jake Paul Will Face Former World Champion Mike Tyson in a Boxing Match on 20 July

As a Result Of Russell Wilson's Release, The Broncos Informed Him

LeBron And The Lakers Beat The Thunder As D'Angelo Russell Dominates

Against The Celtics, Curry Suffered The Most Significant Loss Of His Career

Mike Evans' Contract Could Affect Brandon Aiyuk's Deal

Lakers Lose To Nuggets Despite LeBron James' 40,000-Point Milestone

Tottenham Scored 3 Goals In 11 Minutes To Beat Crystal Palace

138-110 Win For Celtics Over Mavericks Despite Doncic's Triple-Double

Darnell Mooney Signs $39 Million Falcons Contract After Bears Stint

(CTN News) – Despite Kirk Cousins being a newly signed Darnell Mooney quarterback, the Atlanta Falcons are building receiver depth to support him.

The Atlanta Falcons have added receiver Darnell Mooney to their roster, Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Darnell Mooney is set to sign a three-year contract worth $39 million with $26 million in fully guaranteed money, with a $11 million signing bonus.

Cousins will join an offense that already boasts the likes of Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson as reliable weapons for Cousins as the Falcons attempt to take a step forward in a weak NFC South division with Cousins joining the team.

A four-year member of the Bears’ receiving corps, Darnell Mooney has amassed 2,593 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns, with an overwhelming amount of his production coming in 2021 when he racked up 81 catches for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns, his best season so far.

The number of catches he had for 414 yards and one touchdown were just 31 in 2023 as D.J. Moore was able to emerge as the clear No. 1 option for the Darnell Mooney team and tight end Cole Kmet also had a strong year.

There will be a similar situation for him in Atlanta in 2023, since London and Pitts will be more prominent targets for the Falcons, but he will still be a wonderful addition to a Falcons team that has struggled to produce wide receivers behind London in the last few years.

There was no postseason for the Falcons in 2023, as they went 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season due to their poor play.

As a result of the issue, the team had to make some changes in order to address it, such as firing Arthur Smith from his position as head coach, and appointing Raheem Morris as his successor.

In order for the Falcons to be able to break the current streak and take a step forward, Cousins and Darnell Mooney are now in the fold and the Falcons are hoping to work together to make this happen.

Chicago Bears Announce $2 Billion Investment for New Stadium Near Soldier Field

Steelers Sign Russell Wilson, Former Bronco And Seahawk Quarterback

Cowboys’ Tony Pollard Is Already Moving On To A Surprising Team
