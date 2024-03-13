Derrick Henry Signs A 2-Year Deal With The Ravens, An AP Source Reports

(CTN News) – In a deal known to be close, the Baltimore Ravens and free agent running back Derrick Henry agreed on Tuesday to terms.

According to The Associated Press, the move cannot become official until Wednesday, when the new league year begins. A guaranteed $9 million is included in the $20 million deal.

This is the second time the two-time NFL rushing champ has joined a Baltimore team with a good ground game. As both Edwards and Dobbins left for free agency, the Ravens’ running back room was a concern. Chargers sign Edwards.

To date, Derrick Henry has played eight seasons in the NFL, all with the Tennessee Titans. He rushed for 2,027 yards in 2020, becoming the eighth player to do so in NFL history.

His 30th birthday was in January. Christian McCaffrey led the league with 1,167 yards rushing in 2023 with 280 rushing attempts. Edwards led the AFC with 13 rushing touchdowns. Derrick Henry first season without a fumble.

After leaving Tennessee, Henry ranked second in franchise history with 9,502 rushing yards, trailing only Eddie George (10,009).

During that time, the 45th overall pick in 2016 has rushed for 9,502 yards and scored 90 rushing touchdowns. In each of the past six seasons, Derrick Henry, who is 6’3″, 247 pounds, has ranked among the NFL’s top 10 in rushing.

Among running backs since 2000, Derrick Henry has four career touchdown passes, second only to Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (seven).

In 2023, the Ravens finished with the best regular-season record in the NFL before losing to Kansas City in the AFC championship. Lamar Jackson, who is coming off his second MVP season, now has another proven offensive playmaker to complement him.

Justin Madubuike also signed a long-term contract after the Ravens put the franchise tag on him, but they could lose several other key players in free agency. It is possible for linebacker Patrick Queen, edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, as well as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to test the open market.

The pay for running backs has been low in recent years, to the point where Derrick Henry organized a group chat among top players last summer. The free agency class of this year included Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard, all of whom have found new teams.

When asked about the running back market, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta refused to tip his hand during Monday’s news conference.

It doesn’t seem wise to talk about a market on the eve of free agency, so I’d probably pass on the question,” DeCosta said.

With Derrick Henry, the Ravens can pair a powerful running back with Keaton Mitchell, a speedy rookie who was making a significant contribution before suffering a season-ending knee injury in December. If no major additions are made at the position.

Keaton Mitchell is expected to recover from his knee injury. Justice (Hill) was probably one of the unsung heroes of our team last year,” DeCosta said at the NFL’s scouting combine. “We have looked at the draft class. Probably not as deep as some other positions in this year’s draft.

SEE ALSO:

Jameis Winston Will Sign With The Cleveland Browns, Breaking News