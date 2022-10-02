Dillon Gabriel Leaves Oklahoma After Being Hit In The Head By A Sliding Object

(CTN News) – Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s 55-24 loss to TCU after sustaining a blow to the head on a slide during the second quarter. The freshman is now in concussion protocol.

The Sooners lost their second consecutive game without Dillon Gabriel.

With Oklahoma trailing 34-10, Gabriel ran around the left end, slid feet-first, and was hit hard by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who lowered his shoulder into Dillon Gabriel’s helmet.

In order to separate players from both teams, Dillon Gabriel lay on the turf for several minutes. As a result of targeting, Hodge was ejected from the game.

Brent Venables, Oklahoma’s coach after the game, said he had no further update on the hit. Football is a game, and that’s part of the game. My concern is for Dillon Gabriel’s health and safety.”

As the Sooners were making a tackle in the fourth quarter, defensive back Damond Harmon was knocked back and lay on the turf.

During the stretcher transfer, both teams kneeled on the field. Harmon was taken away for further evaluation by members of the medical staff.

Venables explained that he has a history of back problems. A surgeon that was there felt his neck was stable and OK, but an MRI will be ordered, and precautions will be taken. He was in a great deal of pain.”

In his postgame news conference, TCU coach Sonny Dykes expressed his hope that Harmon was OK and that his thoughts extended out to him. He also expressed regret for Gabriel’s injury.

Dykes said he hated how things turned out. “Dillon is an outstanding player. And I know Jamoi didn’t intend for that to happen. He’s upset about it. My thoughts are with those guys and I hope they’re both back soon.”

After the injury, Gabriel walked off the field with help and was later ruled out for the rest of the game. He was 7 of 16 for 12 yards before the injury. Davis Beville has replaced Gabriel as the starting center. He is 6’6″ and weighs 235 pounds.

