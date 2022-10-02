Bryce Young Leaves Game With Shoulder Injury, But It Is Not Considered Serious

Connect with us

(CTN News) – Bryce Young, Alabama’s reigning Heisman Trophy winner, injured the AC joint in his shoulder early in Saturday’s 49-26 victory over Arkansas. In frustration, Young threw his helmet and entered the medical tent.

Bryce Young joined his parents in the stands

Alabama coach Nick Saban said the injury is not considered serious, and Bryce Young was able to return to the sideline.

According to Saban, he seems to be doing well. Despite his injury, we didn’t expect him to be able to play today because he didn’t seem to have much steam.

We’ll just have to see how it plays out, you know, play it day-to-day, because he’s had these [injuries] before. So let’s see how it works out.”

Young is expected to be drafted in the first round next year after completing 7 of 13 passes for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception before getting injured. The second half was spent on the sidelines with him in full uniform, but he did not take any snaps.

A backup quarterback, Jalen Milroe, completed four of nine passes for 65 yards and a touchdown on the bench. As well as running for 91 yards and a touchdown, he caught six passes for 93 yards.

As Bryce Young advised Milroe, he should remain calm, cool, and collected. It’s just a matter of resuming your level of training.” Milroe said they had a special bond.

“I was gonna call Jimbo afterward and tell him,” Saban quipped when asked how the offense changed with Milroe on board.

Next Saturday, Alabama hosts Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa. In last season’s College Station game, the Aggies upset the Crimson Tide.

In this country, there is only one Bryce Young, and he is one of the most talented players. “Jalen is capable of doing what he does, and we are confident in his abilities. Ty Simpson can fill in as his backup, but we hope Bryce will be able to handle it.”

“But I thought the offense did a really good job of scoring points in a different way than when Bryce plays. And you’ve got to have that kind of diversity in your team. You’ve got to be able to win in more than one way.”

