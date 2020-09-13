Thai Vietjet Officially Sponsors Chiang Rai United Football Club

Thai Vietjet officially signed the corporate sponsorship deal with Chiang Rai United Football Club to provide air transport for players, coaches and staffs traveling throughout the Thai T1 League 2020. The launch of new Singha Chiang Rai United’s jersey featuring Thai Vietjet’s logo as its main sponsor was held on September 12, 2020 at Singha Stadium, Chiang Rai.

This is the 1st season the carriers logo has been placed in a prominent front position of the club’s jersey.

Chiang Rai United Football Club is a T1 football league club based in Chiang Rai province. Chiang Rai is also one of the major aviation hubs for Thai Vietjet. It operates 4 direct routes from Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang International Airport; Chiang Rai to Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport); Chiang Rai ti Phuket; and Chiang Rai to Udon Thani, plus a new route from Chiang Rai to Hat Yai (starting from 1 Nov 2020).

These 4 direct routes facilitate the convenient travel for tourists as well as local Chiang Rai people.

Apart from bringing further flight opportunities for millions of people with reasonable and affordable fares, Thai Vietjet always proactively takes part in social and community activities. Such as Chiang Rai Flower Festival sponsorship, or offering complimentary flights to medical staff in Thailand.

Thai Vietjet airline has also continuously increased domestic flight frequency in response to the increasing travel demand. Thai Vietjet has been strictly performing aircraft disinfection daily throughout its fleet. Above all in compliance with Thai Ministry of Public Health. Furthermore performing cleaning and disinfection its company premises to reduce potential risk to the staff to ensure passengers well-being.

About Thai Vietjet:

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019, by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com.

The airline is listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines. Above all for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax; CAPA; Airline Ratings; and many others.

Thai Vietjet is cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travellers in the world to discover Thailand and many other countries. Currently the airline operates 13 domestic routes from Bangkok to Chiang Mai; Chiang Rai; Phuket; Krabi; Udon Thani; Hat Yai; Khon Kaen; Nakhon Si Thammarat; Ubon Ratchathani; Surat Thani plus the direct flight from Chiang Rai to Phuket; Udon Thani, Hat Yai 8 routes connecting Thailand and Vietnam such as Bangkok to Da Lat/ Da Nang; and more international routes from Thailand to mainland China.

Further information at www.vietjetair.com