Women’s French Open Favourite Withdraws from the 2021 Roland-Garros

World number three and 2018’s French Open winner, Simona Halep has withdrawn from the 2021 Roland-Garros tournament due to injury. According to recent odds on the betting exchange, Halep was the favourite to win, so this announcement will have disappointed tennis fans and betters alike.

Halep is suffering from a tear in her left calf, which she sustained in a match, in the second round of the Italian Open against Angelique Kerber. In a Tweet, the Romanian stated:

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from @roland-garros this year. Unfortunately, the tear in my left calf needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short.”

Because of sporting disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, normal play has only recently resumed and venues are finally able to host spectators again. This makes it all the more gutting that Halep is having to take time off to recover, but we have no doubt that when she returns to the circuit, she will continue to dominate the court.

Halep’s 2018 French Open victory

Unfortunately, Halep won’t be able to replicate her 2018 Roland-Garros victory this year. It was three years ago that she demonstrated her clay-court prowess, which influenced her position as favourite for this year’s tournament.

Her French Open win represented a collection of firsts. It was not only Halep’s first grand slam win, but she became the first Romanian to win a grand slam in 40 years, when Virginia Ruzici (Halep’s mentor) won the tournament.

2018 was not the first time that the Romanian had reached the final of the French Open, as in the previous year she had her dreams of victory in Paris dashed by Jalena Ostapenko, resulting in her falling short of the title and settling for runner-up.

In her return to the French venue in 2018, Halep once again reached the final, this time met by the American, Sloane Stevens. Though she found herself a set and a break down in the early stages of the match, she clawed her way back to win the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

In her winning speech, Halep admitted:

“I was dreaming for this moment since I started to play tennis. I’m really happy that it’s happened in Roland-Garros in Paris. My special city.”

Paris was indeed the city that Halep cemented her position as one of the most promising female tennis players in the world, and we’re sure that she plans to claim the title again, when she returns to Roland-Garros in 2022.

Iga Świątek

Replacing Simona Halep as the favourite to win this year’s French Open, is the defending champion Iga Świątek. The Polish player proved her impressive ability on clay last year, to defeat Sofia Kenin and claim her first Grand-Slam title.

She is in prime position to conquer the clay once more in Paris, after recently winning the Italian Open, and losing just one set in the final in an impressive display against Karolina Pliskova.

At just 19 years old, it would appear that the pressure is truly on for Świątek and the question is, will this spur her on to defend her title, or see her buckle, as a result of inexperience.