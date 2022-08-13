Freiburg Was Beaten In The Bundesliga By Borussia Dortmund 3-1

CTN News – Dortmund defeated Freiburg in only ten minutes in the 2nd round of the German Championship. Edin Terzic’s team beat Freiburg in the final minutes. The owners of the house took the initiative with Gregoritsch.

The Dortmund team scored with Bynoe-Gittens, Moukoko, and Wolff. Freiburg played equally in the 1st half, arriving in the area and creating opportunities to the same extent as Borussia.

Borussia arrived in danger in the opening period.

Borussia arrived in danger for the first time in the 22nd minute of the opening period. Modeste received a free kick in the area and sent a shot at close range.

But goalkeeper Flekken saved the low ball that was heading towards the middle of the arc.

A minute later, Freiburg replied: Sallai made an individual move and hit from a medium distance. The ball skimmed the right post and went out.

In the 35th minute, after a corner kick, the ball fell to Gregoritsch, who headed inside the area to open the scoring for the Freiburg team. Second Half: Borussia arrived firmly at the beginning of the second half with a low and strong shot by Dahoud that went very close to the goal.

In the 19th minute, Sallai hit hard, but the goalkeeper saved the Hungarian’s submission. Shortly thereafter, Freiburg attacked again with Gregoritsch knocking out inside the area. The striker still had another chance with a header but sent it over the top before being substituted.

Borussia tied the match at the 33rd-minute mark. Bynoe-Gittens hit from afar in the middle of the goal and goalkeeper Flekken swallowed a tremendous amount of chicken.

Dortmund started to dominate the game from the moment of the equalizing goal and began to arrive with more danger in the opposing area. Final Stage: In the 39th minute of the final stage, Borussia Dortmund took advantage of the change in the game scenario and turned around. After arriving in the area, Brandt won the race and gave a cart to pass to Wolf who arranged for Moukoko to score the turning goal.

In the 43rd minute, Wolff, who had been incisive in the game, arrived in the area and hit the left-hand corner firmly, and closed the scoring for Borussia.

Borussia Dortmund returns to the field on the 20th against Werder Bremen, at home. Freiburg visits Stuttgart on the same day.

Published in CTN, August 13th, 2022

