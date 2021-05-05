Connect with us

Manchester City vs PSG Sets Champions League Record
Patients Who Refuse Covid-19 Field Hospitals told Obey or Pay

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh Laid to Rest at Windsor Castle

3 Passengers and 2 Children Burned Alive in Double-Decker Bus Fire

Chiangrai United Win the FA Cup in an Overtime Shootout with Chonburi

VIDEO: Giant Monitor Lizard Invades 7-Eleven Store in Central Thailand

Myanmar's Junta Faces International Condemnation for Killing Children

Wildfires in Northern Thailand Causing a Dangerous Choking Smog

Myanmar Beauty Queen Pleads for United Nations to Help Her People

Myanmar's Military Faces Civil War with Armed Ethnic Groups

Manchester City vs PSG Sets Champions League Record

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Manchester City became the winningest English team ever in a single Champions League season with their victory over PSG Paris Saint-Germain.

The 2-0 PSG – Man United game (4-1 on aggregate) result gave them a record 11 wins in the competition this campaign, and their current run of seven consecutive victories has also bested any other English side.

Manager Pep Guardiola broke his semi-final hoodoo in the process, advancing past the last four for the first time since 2010-11, and his men are now in position to claim a treble having already lifted the Carabao Cup and sitting one win away from the Premier League title.

Who have Manchester City beaten?

Manchester City have not lost in the Champions League this season, with their only dropped points coming in a scoreless draw with Porto during the group stage.

These are the record 11 wins they’ve tallied in the competition, in chronological order:

  • Porto
  • Marseille (away)
  • Olympiacos
  • Olympiacos (away)
  • Marseille
  • Monchengladbach (away)
  • Monchengladbach
  • Dortmund
  • Dortmund (away)
  • PSG (away)
  • PSG

Winning in style

After a difficult opening 45 minutes in the first leg, Manchester City dominated PSG in all aspects of the subsequent three halves of the tie.

In fact, they held PSG without a shot on target in the second leg, the first time that has happened to the French giants in the Champions League in at least 17 years.

What’s next?

City will face either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 29.

