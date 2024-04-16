Connect with us

Tech

Spotify's Lossless Audio May Be Coming Soon (For Real This Time)
Advertisement

Tech

Microsoft Intends To Place Advertisements In Windows 11's Start Menu

Tech

Instagram Rival TikTok Launches New Photo-Sharing App

Tech

Epic Games Sues Apple For Violating United States Court Order

Tech

NVIDIA's Chinese Distributor May Be Subject To US Sanctions

Tech

Informatica And Salesforce Are In Advanced Talks About a Merger

Tech

'Meta AI' Testing On WhatsApp And Instagram In Pakistan And India

Tech

'Apple Tax' Court Suit In UK Could Cost Apple Billion Dollars

Tech

From Bugs to Fixes: How IT Support Keeps Your Systems Running Smoothly

Tech

Details Of Intel's New AI Chip Revealed To Compete With NVIDIA

Tech

Apple's India iPhone Output Hits $14 Billion, News Says

Tech

The Best VPNs for Poland in 2024

Tech

Maximizing Returns: Why Hyperbit Cloud Mining is the Best Choice

Tech

Apple's Music Streaming Plan Gets Evaluated By EU Regulators

Tech

Dutch Exports To China To Comply With U.S. Demands

Tech

Apple Watch Import Ban Reversed By US Appeals Court

Tech

Delaporte Resigns As Wipro CEO; He'll Be Replaced By An Insider

Tech

Through Listening Party, Spotify Releases Its Live Audio Tech

Tech

'Google Cloud' Announces Pakistan Start-Up Competition

Tech

Meta Will Label AI-Generated Content In May

Tech

Spotify’s Lossless Audio May Be Coming Soon (For Real This Time)

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Spotify's Lossless Audio May Be Coming Soon (For Real This Time)

(CTN News) – Spotify announced in 2021 that Spotify was bringing lossless audio to its platform in the near future. Today, it has been over a year since the feature was first introduced to the service, and it is still missing.

There are new strings of code, however, that seem to suggest Spotify could be gearing up to finally give its users the listening experience they’ve been waiting for for a long time.

A few weeks ago, strings of code hinted that Spotify may introduce a new, more costly subscription tier called “Supremium.”

According to the code, the plan would offer features like mixing tools, playlists created by AI, and 24-bit lossless audio quality. According to Reddit user Hypixely, Spotify has since removed any reference to Supremium from the app and has replaced it with something called “Music Pro” as a replacement for the original name.

This Reddit user was able to find a piece of code that describes Music Pro as an optional addition rather than a separate plan in the code that they found.

The Music Pro subscription will therefore be able to be tacked on to your existing subscription for a fee that has yet to be decided.

There is a code that you can view in this Imgur link, which lays out Spotify’s plans for Hi-Fi in a very straightforward way. “Lossless has arrived,” “Take control of your Lossless listening,” and “Your favorite music will sound as if it were digitally recorded in 16-bit and 24-bit high fidelity.” are some of the things that it mentions.

I have also discovered that there is the possibility of a feature that optimizes the sound of the headphones. As part of this feature, you would need to “select an exact match” in order for Optimize to work correctly.

Therefore, if you have a supported brand, you would be able to take advantage of this feature if you have it supported.

The code seems to indicate that Apple AirPods are one of the supported models, according to the fact that it is explicitly mentioned in the code.

Getting back to the AI-created playlists, Spotify announced the availability of AI playlists for its Premium subscribers back on April 7. Users in the UK and Australia are currently able to access the beta version of the feature.

SEE ALSO:

Microsoft Intends To Place Advertisements In Windows 11’s Start Menu

Instagram Rival TikTok Launches New Photo-Sharing App

Epic Games Sues Apple For Violating United States Court Order
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies