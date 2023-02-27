Buying gemstone jewelry is not all about just cherry picking the most alluring and marvellous piece.

You might get surprise for the fact the gemstone jewelry market is offering more than 16 valuable gemstones that constitutes a significant scope in fashion.

These include opal jewelry, moldavite jewelry, moonstone jewelry, turquoise jewelry and so on and so forth.

Furthermore, all these gemstones are available across a wide variety of colour shades, designs and patterns.

Choosing gemstone jewelry isn’t that much smooth and simple as it may appear to be. Besides, such purchases are usually non-refundable.

So, to ensure getting the most suitable gemstone jewelry for yourself, check out these 5 Things to Keep in Mind While Buying Gemstone Jewelry.

Be Informed About Different Gemstones

As already mentioned above that the market nowadays is brimming with close to 16 gemstones. All of them are typified by endless and everlasting elegance and beauty. Every gemstone is unique in its own way and style.

So, for an ideal and suitable choice, it becomes quite imperative to know in-depth about those all those gemstones are near or within your radar.

Are you looking for a precious gemstone like diamond or even semi-precious ones like opal will suffice your requirement.

In which colour shades and transparency level are your favourite gemstones available?

Their hardness and durability and their existing prices in the market.

Assessing all these factors would narrow down your choice across gemstones. And at the jewelry, all can simply choose amongst from your 2-3 shortlisted gemstones.

Be Very Strict with your Budget

The ethereal shine and shimmer of gemstones are exceedingly captivating and surreal that it tend to lure the jewelry lovers to buy all of them.

However, such fantasies can be quite heavy for the pocket of the buyer.

You need to very selective in choosing gemstone jewelry that is confined within your budget.

For instance, exquisite black opals are prized around $10,000/caret.

On the other hand, turquoise jewelry can cost your close to $1500/caret.

You need to be within your senses. Throwing money on the face of the jeweller to satiate your ruthless avidity for gemstones is not a good choice.

Check for the Authenticity of the Gemstone

You really don’t want to get trapped in a hoax. But there are high chances that you can encounter fake jewellers and gemstones in the market.

To avoid being on the edge, always choose trusted and reliable outlets for shopping gemstone jewelry. Not will they ensure cent per cent authenticity, but also top-notch quality and durability.

And if by chance you are still getting skeptical about the authenticity of the gemstones, then ask for a Certificate of Authenticity and Quality from the jewelry itself.

Don’t hesitate to ask for a magnifying glass. All the hidden lies usually get caught red-handed under the divine vision of a magnifying glass.

Be Aware About the Enhancements Added

To increase the durability and beauty in some gemstones, jewellers and cutters add a few enhancements to them.

For instance, sapphires can be oiled to appear brighter.

Similarly, opals can come with an additional layer of a transparent protection to ensure safety.

In case of enhancements, if any, your gemstone jewelry might demand some special care and cleaning treatments.

Although it’s the duty of the jeweller to communicate this information to the wearer, still always go for confirmation to be on the safe side.

Compare Prices Across Different Stores

To avail the best deal and price, you might need to walk-in multiple outlets. The prices across different outlets can vary depending upon their brand name and the price charge to them by their suppliers.

Furthermore, similar gemstones might vary in their quality and physical attributes at different outlet or stores.

To find a perfect blend of beauty with the best and the most affordable price, you need to spare a good amount of time for your jewelry shopping.

Don’t be in a hurry to get the bill. You might miss onto a good offer.

Be Extra Cautious While Buying Online Gemstone Jewelry

Returns Policy

Check the return policy of the seller. Make sure you ONLY purchase a gemstone from a shop with a favourable return policy.

Difference in colour

The colour of the gemstone may differ from what you see on your computer screen.

This can be as a result of your initial brightness settings or the monitor’s factory-installed colour presets.

There are situations when the merchant may have enhanced the gemstone’s colour or saturation.

Details of gemstones

The seller should be able to give you information on the gemstone’s carat, cut, clarity, and colour. It would be wise to watch out for the gemstone laboratory certificate, as this might potentially boost the stone’s authenticity.

Customer opinion

We cannot emphasise enough how crucial it is that you consider this while purchasing a gemstone online.

What customers are saying about the store as a whole can be quite telling.

Check out the reviews for the seller’s services, gemstone quality, payment methods, and delivery options.

If you can, get in touch with those clients. Additionally, you might discover that learning about the store’s links to other businesses and social media

Shop Gemstone Jewelry with us….

At Rananjay Exports, we have entrusted you with the onus to surge the beauty and elegance of our beloved customers with 100% authentic, high-quality gemstone jewelry.

Happy Shopping!

