Best Hunting Clothes For The Field

Best Outfit Ideas for a Hunting Trip?

It’s not uncommon for people to spend all their hunting budget on a rifle and optics, overlooking other pieces of equipment that are as much a part of the hunt as a weapon is. Shooting nicely and precisely is definitely one of the most enjoyable things one may experience when hunting, but we should never forget who is on the other side of this barricade. We are no match for animals in terms of senses. They hear, smell, and see way better than us. Rifle allows you to strike, but before that, you need to spot the animal and come closer. That is the part where your weapon cannot offer you any assistance unless it comes with an inbuilt noise and smell-suppressing machine. Hunting apparel’s importance is often underestimated by novice hunters, but every seasoned one will tell you how vital it is to dress properly.

Hunting clothes are a real multi-tool of the apparel world. Not only do they help you to stay hidden from the game, but also keep you warm and comfortable throughout the hunting trip. Hunting apparel is not always universal, there is no invisibility cloak that will make you undetectable while keeping you warm in winter and cool in summer. Several factors should be considered when choosing a hunting outfit. Those we shall discuss further.

Weather Conditions

As hunting is not a season-bounded activity, a wide range of temperatures and weather conditions can take a hunter by surprise. Speaking of cold weather hunting clothes, keeping warm is probably their primary goal, for no camouflage will help a hunter who’s freezing to bones. As a rule, hunting involves a lot of physical activity, that’s why getting a single mega-insulated puffy jacket will probably turn you into a walking steam bath and end up being rather disturbing than helpful. There are basic principles for choosing warm hunting clothes, the same as for other outdoor activities. Rather than putting on all jackets you can find in the house, try using several layers of clothing.

The best hunting clothing system comprises two or three layers, depending on how cold it is outside.

The base layer includes clothing that is in contact with your skin, like thermal underwear, long sleeve shirts, and socks. This layer’s purpose is to absorb all moisture that your body emits when you actively exercise. Sweat is your body’s natural means to control temperature, and managing sweat and perspiration is essential for staying dry. The base layer also needs to be breathable and well-ventilated.

The mid-layer is aimed at retaining the warmth, so insulation becomes the determining factor when choosing items for it. Vests and jackets, made of fleece, merino wool, or polyester are great candidates. The majority of jackets feature either down or synthetic insulation. Knowing their differences might be helpful when choosing one for particular weather. Down insulation utilizes goose and duck plumage, is light, compressible, and long-living. It retains warmth better than a synthetic one but becomes significantly less useful when wet. Synthetic insulation, on the other hand, is heavier and less compressible but performs equally well in dry and wet conditions. If you live in a rainy region, synthetic insulation might be a more reliable choice.

The outer layer is your initial line of defense against the elements, that’s why it should be water- and windproof. It also guards you against branches and plant thorns, so it should be sturdy and thick. The thickness also depends on the climate you plan on hunting in, milder conditions call for a thinner outer layer. Long-awaited camouflaged jackets and pants constitute this layer. Why do they need to be camouflaged? That we will discuss further.

Prey

The closer you get to the animal, the more chances you have to make a perfect shot. You might be good at sneaking up on an unsuspecting coworker, but animals are always on the alert. Their survival depends on their ability to either spot a predator and run away or be fast enough to catch up with their prey. Unless you are pursuing a bear, you should feel pretty safe. But one sloppy move or a poorly chosen apparel color can cost you a trophy.

First camouflage suits were made based on humans’ perception of color and patterns. This approach was wrong unless someone planned on hunting humans. It is animals we hunt, and it is their perception we need to trick. Modern camouflage hunting clothes are designed to deceive particular types of animals, that’s why one camouflage can assist you at hunting deer but become a burden when a waterfowl is your target.

Big-game and Deer Hunting

Deer and other big mammals have poor color vision but are extremely good at discerning movement and texture differences. Camouflage that breaks up your pattern by implementing color and shapes will be of utmost help. Its patterns still need to match the environment you plan on hunting in, as different landscapes have different terrain features.

Mammals often rely on scent, that’s why having odor-controlling apparel might do you a great favor. Such clothes contain carbon linings that retain human scent. It is also crucial to check on the wind, which can either carry your smell away from the animal or towards it. Finally, washing your apparel after every hunting trip will not let the scent stick around.

Hearing is another acute sense that humans need to fool. It would be terribly frustrating to have your position given away by some noisy pants. Choose clothes with noise suppression traits, otherwise, you are likely to announce yourself even without knowing it.

Waterfowl

For ducks and geese hunts, color is the determining aspect of the outfit. Your camouflage needs to have patterns innate to the surrounding environment and be colored to match the tall grass you are hunting in. Noise and smell are of little concern here, as birds rely heavily on sight.

Conclusion

Now that we’ve covered major points, we can finally answer the question ‘what to wear on a hunting trip.’ Those trips are no fashion shows, hunting outfits value functionality over good looks. The first thing you need to consider is the weather. Cold weather hunting clothes should keep you both dry and warm. The best hunting clothes are the ones that help you conceal your position and contribute to a more comfortable hunting experience. Our verdict is: Functionality is the new black.

