SpaceX Launched 46 Starlink Satellites Into Space, Breaking Its Annual Record

(CTN News) – On Friday (July 22), SpaceX successfully launched 46 satellites, breaking a record in the process.

Vandenberg Space Force Base in California successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket Friday after experiencing a scrub at T-46 seconds on Thursday (July 21).

The launch occurred at 1:40 pm EDT (1740 GMT; 10:40 a.m. local time) in severely foggy conditions on the west coast.

In 2022, SpaceX surpassed its 31 record launches of 2021 with a 32nd record launch.

About 8.5 minutes after launch, the first stage of Falcon 9 landed atop the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship.

Previously, SpaceX launched a set of Starlinks from Vandenberg on July 11. Another set of 46 Starlink satellites was successfully launched and landed on the droneship that day.

There have been far more Starlink batches launched from the U.S. East coast, most recently on Sunday (July 17) from Cape Canaveral.

A total of 2,800 Starlink satellites have been launched into orbit by Starlink to expand its satellite-internet service. The launch of Group 3-2 was SpaceX’s fourth Starlink mission in July.

SpaceX plans to build out the constellation quickly. 12,000 Starlink craft can be launched into orbit with regulatory approval.

Additionally, the company is asking an international regulator to approve 30,000 satellites.

