Watch Thailand’s ‘Supermoon’, Even In The Rain

(CTN News) – “Supermoon” or “buck moon” marks the biggest celestial event of the year today, with the full moon orbiting at its closest point to Earth.

By the time the sun goes down tonight in Thailand, the sky will reveal the biggest and brightest moon of the year… provided it isn’t cloudy or raining.

Thailand, however, is in the middle of monsoon season. Heavy rains are forecast all over the kingdom this week, so we can’t guarantee you’ll be able to see the supermoon tonight.

From 6pm – 10pm tonight, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) is hosting events to observe the supermoon. Admission is free!

Observing the “Supermoon Today” tonight…

CHIANG MAI: The “supermoon” can be observed at Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark, a planetarium and observatory in Mae Rim district in Chiang Mai province. For more information call 081-8854353.

Observations of the “supermoon” can be made at the Regional Observatory for the Public in Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima district in Nakhon Ratchasima province. You can reach us at 086-4291489. CHACHOENGSAO: At the Regional Observatory for the Public in Plaeng Yao district, Chachoengsao province in central Thailand, you can observe the “supermoon.”. Contact 084-0882264 for more information.

SONGKHLA: A " full supermoon" can be observed in Songkhla province's Mueang district, where the Regional Observatory for the Public is located. Call 095-1450411 for more information.

In general, Supermoons appear 17% bigger and 30% brighter than normal moons, but of the three Supermoons visible from Earth this year, tonight’s is the biggest and brightest. NASA predicts the moon will be visible for up to three days this week.

