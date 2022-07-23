Bangkok May Face Worse Flooding In September And October, Experts Warns

(CTN News) – Bangkok is at risk of flooding in September and October, especially Wednesday night warned Assoc.

Professor Dr. Seree Supratid, director of Rangsit University’s Climate Change and Disaster Centre.

The flooding in Bangkok on Wednesday and Thursday was caused by unusual amounts of rainfall, measured at 160mm in some areas, which is the maximum amount in a 10-year cycle, compared to 60mm in a 2-year cycle.

For a 10-year cycle, 160mm of rainfall was calculated based on the amount of rainfall that fell in the past 50 years, and 260mm for a 100-year cycle, adding that such excessive rain can happen at any time, citing Wednesday night’s downpours as an example.

Using information obtained from the (BMA), he said the water levels in Bangkok’s canals increased by about one meter after about two hours of rainfall on Wednesday night.

Which he acknowledged was unusual, noting that the city administration had already drained water from the canals to increase storage capacity.

Following that, he suggested the city administration investigate where the problem lies, whether it was the water pumps or the discharge of water into the river.

The BMA’s rain forecasting system is praised by Seree, but the drainage system must be fixed before the flooding anticipated in September and October, which may be more severe due to high tides and water runoff from the north.

Related CTN News: