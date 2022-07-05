Why Do People Believe That CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Could End The World Today, July 5?

(CTN News) – People around the world are fearing that restarting CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) could spark the end of the world, but where did such an idea come from? Let’s take a look.

Why do people believe CERN’s LHC will end the world?

Like so many things today, it all starts with rumors shared on social media. The July 5th ignition of CERN’s Large Hadron Collider is no different, as a fake report detailing an alleged black hole accident recently went viral.

The world was certain on July 5th that CERN would create a black hole or open a portal to another dimension when their collider is turned on. Many even suggested that the world would end abruptly.

What’s the real deal with CERN’s LHC?

While the doom and gloom of current world affairs may make you believe that we are living during the end of days, the rumors surrounding CERN’s apparent death machine are completely false.

While many will point out that the machine hasn’t been turned on since 2018, CERN says that the shutdown was simply a maintenance issue. It’s true, as much as we hate to say it, there will be no planetary implosion or alien life forms streaming out of a portal as CERN prepares to initiate its third trial.

A social media post – since removed – that appeared to indicate CERN apologized for ending the world in 2012 has proven to be untrue – we’ve said this before. CERN has never issued a statement regarding an accident, but that hasn’t stopped social media users from imagining the worst.

Andreas Hoecker, spokesperson for CERN’s ATLAS collaboration, states on their website that scientists will study the properties of matter under extreme temperatures and densities.

The Higgs boson interaction with matter and force particles will be measured with unprecedented precision, and a search for Higgs boson decays to dark matter particles and additional Higgs bosons will be conducted.” Doesn’t sound apocalyptic at all.

Yes, you can watch CERN turn on the Large Hadron Collider

CERN will be streaming the event live on July 5th, so you can watch their exploration of matter from the comfort of your own home. For even greater convenience, you can watch on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and even Facebook.

