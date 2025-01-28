EBC Financial Group (EBC), a global leader in financial brokerage, has announced a new initiative under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. The company has partnered with the Shakti Empowerment Education Foundation, part of the Shakti Regeneration Institute (SRI), to support education for underserved communities.

This collaboration focuses on aiding the Ramakrishna Vedanta Vidyapith school in West Bengal, India. Through this partnership, 50 students from low-income families will receive essential educational supplies, uniforms, vocational sewing training, and access to extracurricular activities.

This initiative is part of EBC’s larger CSR efforts, which aim to go beyond their financial services by fostering equitable education and sustainable progress in areas with limited economic opportunities.

EBC has also sponsored the University of Oxford’s educational series, “What Economists Really Do” (WERD). The sponsorship includes two episodes: “The Economics of Tax Evasion” (2023) and “Macroeconomics and Climate” (November 2024).

These episodes highlight how economic insights can address significant global issues, aligning with EBC’s mission to empower informed decision-making. This value also underpins their brokerage services, helping clients navigate complex financial markets. The WERD series, produced independently by Oxford’s Department of Economics, connects academic research with real-world challenges.

These efforts highlight EBC’s commitment to education, critical thinking, and addressing global socio-economic and environmental challenges. The partnership with SRI strengthens EBC’s dedication to fostering lasting change by empowering individuals with the tools to thrive and contribute to their communities.

EBC’s support extends to the upcoming documentary “#TheRegenerationGeneration,” led by SRI founder Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri. This project brings attention to the urgent need for regenerative finance and education. It features Nobel laureates, innovators, business leaders, educators, and Indigenous advocates working to protect vulnerable ecosystems and communities from climate change.

The documentary includes interviews with David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd., and Professor Teytelboym from Oxford University’s Department of Economics. EBC’s contributions to these social initiatives reinforce its commitment to driving global awareness while supporting local communities.

David Barrett explained the significance of these efforts: “At EBC, we believe education is the foundation for societal transformation and long-term progress. Our partnership with the Shakti Regeneration Institute reflects this belief. By supporting the Ramakrishna Vedanta Vidyapith school, we’re helping marginalized children gain the skills they need to succeed.

At the same time, our involvement in the #TheRegenerationGeneration documentary amplifies Indigenous voices and highlights the importance of preserving cultural and environmental heritage. Additionally, our collaboration with Oxford University’s WERD series furthers public understanding of critical issues. Through these initiatives, we foster opportunity, equity, and sustainability—values at the core of everything we do.”

Ajay Pal-Chaudhuri, Chairman and Founder of SRI, shared his perspective on the partnership: “Our collaboration with EBC Financial Group represents the intersection of corporate responsibility and global impact. Together, we are working to empower marginalized communities and raise awareness about the pressing challenges facing Indigenous people and fragile ecosystems. EBC’s support strengthens our shared mission of education and ecological advocacy.”

EBC Financial Group’s approach to CSR reflects its core values of responsibility, integrity, and dedication to meaningful change. The company contributes to community welfare and environmental preservation by directing resources toward impactful initiatives. EBC combines its mission of providing access to global financial markets with social investments that promote sustainability and equity.

Foundational Values at the Heart of EBC’s Mission

The Ramakrishna Vedanta Vidyapith school, celebrating its 25th anniversary in January 2025, has been a pillar of progress in its community. Its programs empower children and women from disadvantaged backgrounds, helping them overcome poverty and build brighter futures. EBC Financial Group’s support strengthens the school’s ability to offer basic education and national and community-building opportunities that prepare students for long-term success.

For details on the Shakti Regeneration Institute, visit www.shaktiregeneration.org. To learn more about EBC’s initiatives, visit https://www.ebc.com/ESG.

About EBC Financial Group

EBC Financial Group, headquartered in London, specializes in financial brokerage and asset management. With offices in major financial hubs such as London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Bangkok, and Limassol, EBC offers investors access to various markets, including currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices.

EBC Financial Group is known for its ethical practices and adherence to top regulatory standards. Its subsidiaries operate under strict local regulations, including oversight from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

The company’s leadership team brings over 30 years of experience navigating major global financial events. EBC prioritizes client security, respect, and integrity, ensuring every investor receives the care and attention they deserve.

EBC Financial Group is FC Barcelona FC Barcelona’s official foreign exchange partner and actively supports initiatives like the United Nations Foundation’s “United to Beat Malaria” campaign. Starting February 2024, EBC will also back Oxford University’s “What Economists Really Do” series, which aims to make economics more accessible and relevant to the public.

