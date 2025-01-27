Spring Festival Gala Melody 2025 Held in Nanning China

People worldwide feel deeply connected and celebrate the New Year’s reunion. With the arrival of the Year of the Snake, the Melody of Spring 2025 Transnational Spring Festival Gala is taking place in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The Nanning Municipal Government Information Office, the Nanning Foreign Affairs Office, and the Nanning International Communication Center organize this event.

This year’s gala, themed “Crossing Mountains and Seas to Celebrate the New Year, Reuniting in Harmony and Joy,” captures the festive spirit while embracing diverse cultural traditions. The event uses creativity and artistry to evoke shared emotions and a sense of connection.

The program unfolds in four segments—Spring, Warmth, Flower, and Bloom—each representing themes like fresh beginnings, the comfort of home, the beauty of love, and unity. Together, these chapters tell a story of renewal and togetherness.

The gala highlights the richness of Chinese traditions, focusing on “New Year’s Flavor.” The dance performance Ode to Landscape brings Guangxi’s breathtaking scenery to life as the dancers mirror the shapes of mountains and rivers against a digital backdrop.

It blends nature’s beauty with cultural heritage. Musical pieces like Dance of the Golden Snake and Cloud Palace Melody combine traditional Chinese music with symphonic and electronic influences, showcasing harmony between different styles.

The opera dance New Year Painting transforms paper art into a mesmerizing performance, merging reality with imagination. Another standout, The Most Beautiful New Year Flavor, portrays an international family celebrating together, capturing the warmth and joy of Chinese New Year traditions through song, dance, and drama.

Performers from ASEAN countries added their unique flair, further enhancing the event’s energy. Thai boy band PERSES energized the audience with their lively performance of BODYGUARD, a blend of upbeat music and high-energy choreography.

A medley titled Hearts Connected across Mountains and Seas featured well-known Southeast Asian songs, offering a fresh mix of melodies that resonated with the crowd. The Sino-Vietnamese duet Love of Landscape celebrated the shared natural beauty between China and Vietnam, symbolizing their connection and highlighting Nanning’s role as a global city fostering collaboration with ASEAN countries.

The gala also debuted Love·Ning, the Singles Concert in Nanning theme song, chosen from over 100 submissions gathered through public participation.

For the first time, the gala extended its reach to Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Laos, shooting special segments at local sites in these countries. These segments showcased regional celebrations and cultural traditions, giving viewers a glimpse into how people in different parts of the world welcome the New Year. This addition brought a richer perspective to the event, uniting diverse experiences into one grand celebration.

The Melody of Spring 2025 Transnational Spring Festival Gala is scheduled to air on January 27, 2025, at 8:30 PM on Nanning Radio and Television Station’s News Comprehensive Channel. Subtitles will be available in English, Lao, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai.

The event will also be broadcast on around 48 media platforms across 16 countries and regions, including Lao National Television, Myanmar National Television, Philippine National Television, Cambodia National Television, and Hanoi Television.

The gala drew attendance from local and national media, university representatives, and officials from Nanning’s various departments. Diplomats, including the Consul Generals of Thailand and Vietnam in Nanning and representatives from the consulates of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Malaysia, were also present to celebrate the occasion.

Nanning China

Nanning, the capital of Guangxi in southern China, is known for its lush greenery and warm climate. Often called the “Green City,” it’s filled with parks and tree-lined streets. It’s a growing urban hub, blending modern developments with local culture.

The city also serves as a gateway to ASEAN countries, fostering trade and cultural exchange. Popular attractions include Qingxiu Mountain, Nanhu Lake Park, and the vibrant Night Market. With a mix of natural beauty and a bustling city vibe, Nanning offers something for everyone.

Related News: