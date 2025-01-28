Meteorologist Warns Over Cold Weather for Chiang Rai and North

The Meteorological Department reports that today’s weather forecast shows temperatures dropping by 4 degrees Celsius in Chiang Rai and other northern Provinces due to a cold air mass from China.

The Meteorological Department announced that Chiang Rai and northern areas will experience lower temperatures, strong winds, and a temperature drop of 2-4 degrees Celsius.

People in these areas should take care of their health due to the cold weather and be careful of the dangers of fires that may occur due to the dry weather and strong winds.

Weather forecast for Thailand for the next few days

Chiang Rai and the Northern Region

Cool to cold weather with strong winds and temperatures will drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius.

With light rain in some areas.

The minimum temperature is 14-18 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature 21-32 degrees Celsius.

Cold to very cold weather on mountaintops with a minimum temperature of 5-11 degrees Celsius.

Northeasterly winds at 10-25 km/hr.

Northeastern region

Cold weather with strong winds and temperatures will drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature is 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature 25-29 degrees Celsius.

Cold to very cold weather on mountaintops. Minimum temperature 5-10 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 15-35 km/hr.

Central Region

Cool weather in the morning with strong wind, and the temperature will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature 18-21 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 28-32 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr.

Eastern Region

Cool weather in the morning with strong wind, and the temperature will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius. With some light rain, mostly along the coast

Minimum temperature 19-23 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 29-31 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 20-35 km/hr.

The sea has waves 1-2 meters high, about 2 meters high off the coast

Southern region (eastern coast)

Cool-weather in the morning in the upper part of the region, with thunderstorms in 40 per cent of the area

Mostly in the areas of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat

Minimum temperature 21-24 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 30-32 degrees Celsius

From Surat Thani upwards: Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr.

The sea has waves approximately 2 meters high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 2 meters.

From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards: Northeasterly winds 20-40 km/hr.

The sea has waves 2-3 meters high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 3 meters.

Southern region (west coast)

Thunderstorms in 30 per cent of the area

Mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun Provinces

Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 20-35 km/hr.

The sea has waves 1-2 meters high. Farther from the shore and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 2 meters.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Cool-weather in the morning with strong winds, and the temperature will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature 19-21 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature 29-31 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr.

