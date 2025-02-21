Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Advances in Global Rankings

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has reached its highest rankings to date, securing 44th place in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 and 36th in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

CUHK’s Faculty of Medicine showcases how academic achievements can directly improve lives.

Since its establishment in 1981, the Faculty of Medicine (CU Medicine) has played a key role in CUHK’s success. Known for its accomplishments in global rankings, it continues to drive progress across its five schools and 14 departments.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 by Subject: Medical and Health, CU Medicine ranked 24th worldwide and 4th in Asia, making it one of the youngest institutions among the top 25 globally.

In the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Ranking by Subject 2024, CU Medicine ranked 1st in Hong Kong and 2nd in Asia. It also achieved 1st in Asia for Clinical Medicine in the 2024 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) by ShanghaiRanking and is the only medical school in Asia among the top 50 globally.

Advancing Healthcare Solutions

Professor Dennis Lo, CUHK’s newly appointed Vice-Chancellor and President, has revolutionized prenatal care with Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT). This breakthrough has benefited over 10 million pregnant women each year across 100+ countries. His research also extends to cancer detection, with his team’s plasma-based screening for nasopharyngeal carcinoma significantly improving early diagnosis rates.

Fostering Global Talent

Dr. Subhankar Mukhopadhyay, an Indian PhD graduate and recipient of the Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme, highlights the success of CUHK’s supportive environment. “CUHK’s innovative research culture and advanced facilities offered the perfect setting for my work,” said Dr. Mukhopadhyay, now a postdoctoral researcher at CUHK’s JC School of Public Health and Primary Care.

Shaping a Healthier Future

CU Medicine is committed to improving global health through advancements in healthcare, medical education, and research. Its focus aligns with key health challenges in Asia and Hong Kong, including cancer, gut microbiota, and metabolic diseases.

By combining top-notch research with a dedication to social responsibility, CU Medicine continues to develop solutions that make healthcare more accessible and effective worldwide.

Explore CU Medicine’s postgraduate programs at www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/medicine.

About Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)



Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is one of Asia’s leading universities, known for excellence in teaching, research, and innovation.

With a strong focus on interdisciplinary collaboration and global impact, CUHK strives to address real-world challenges through research that benefits society.

Related News: