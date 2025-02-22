Thaiwatsadu and Central Retail Launch The Grandest EXPO for Home 2025

The Grandest EXPO for Home is happening now. It will showcase a massive selection of home and construction products across 20,000 square metres at BITEC Bangna. With over 500 top brands in attendance, this event is your one-stop destination for everything related to home and construction.

Attendees can shop for building materials, tools, furniture, home décor, sanitaryware, and electrical appliances—all at discounts of up to 80%.

Visitors will also enjoy exclusive perks, prize giveaways worth over 400,000 baht, and special activities presented by partners like Power Buy and Union Pan.

Exciting highlights include interactive experiences, live entertainment, a mini-concert by the band ‘MEAN,’ and a guest appearance by Kaykai Slider, a well-known YouTuber and rising star. Attendees can also preview the innovative Razer Smart Lamp, an AI-driven device that adjusts lighting through voice commands.

Don’t miss out on these exclusive promotions and unbeatable deals until 2 March 2025 at BITEC Bangna, Halls 101–104.

Event Goals and Industry Outlook

Mr. Suthisarn Chirathivat, CEO of CRC Thaiwatsadu Co., Ltd. under Central Retail, shared that the construction and real estate industries are expected to rebound in 2025. With economic growth and increased government infrastructure budgets, the demand for construction materials and home improvement products is set to rise. The ‘Thaiwatsadu × BnB Home EXPO 2025’ aims to kickstart consumer activity and boost spending in the new year.

To support this, Thaiwatsadu has implemented strategies to energize the construction and home retail sectors:

1. Leading the Way in Construction and Home Improvement

This year’s event raises the bar with its expanded 20,000-square-metre space across four halls (Halls 101-104) at BITEC Bangna. Building on previous successes, the expo reinforces Thaiwatsadu’s reputation as Thailand’s go-to retailer for home and construction needs.

Featuring over 500 renowned brands, the event offers an unmatched variety of products, including construction materials, tools, flooring, tiles, paint, sanitaryware, appliances, furniture, and home décor. It caters to homeowners, contractors, architects, interior designers, and real estate professionals and unveils new technologies designed to improve living spaces.

2. Offering More Value and Driving Economic Growth

The ‘Thaiwatsadu × BnB Home EXPO 2025’ isn’t just about great shopping—it’s about boosting Thailand’s economy. Shoppers can take advantage of the Easy E-Receipt 2.0 tax deduction program, which allows up to 50,000 baht in deductions. This initiative encourages spending while offering financial benefits to both consumers and industry players.

By combining excellent savings with high-quality options, the event ensures attendees make the most of their purchases while supporting economic growth in the construction and home improvement sectors.

3. Collaborating with Industry Leaders

Thaiwatsadu and BnB Home are partnering with top partners like Power Buy and Union Pan to deliver an even bigger, better event. This partnership brings modern solutions to every lifestyle—whether you’re building, renovating, or decorating your space. Visitors can explore a wide range of premium products and unlock exclusive deals.

4. Mega Promotions You Can’t-Miss

Prepare for savings like never before with these incredible offers:

Download the app and scan the QR code for coupons worth over 8,000 baht.

Spend 10,000 baht and receive vouchers worth up to 20,000 baht.

Spend over 50,000 baht and earn cash vouchers up to 100,000 baht.

Special discounts for The 1 member and select credit card users—save 40%.

Every 3,000 baht spent gets you a lucky draw entry for prizes like gold necklaces, appliances, and cash vouchers worth over 400,000 baht.

Enjoy up to 24 months of 0% instalments with participating credit cards.

Tech and Home Innovations

Power Buy brings the latest home electronics and smart technology to the event. Shoppers will find massive discounts of up to 80% on selected items, exclusive deals on electronics, and a chance to win gold or Power Buy vouchers worth over 500,000 baht with purchases over 5,000 baht.

Union Pan will showcase its Premium Furniture Sale 2025, offering 50–80% discounts on items like bedroom sets and sofas. This is a unique chance for consumers to connect with top furniture makers and find the best deals on premium products.

Don’t Miss the Entertainment and Interactive Activities

The event promises more than just shopping. Enjoy a live performance by MEAN on 22 March from 3:10 PM to 4:10 PM, and check out the Razer AI Smart Lamp launch at 2:00 PM the same day. Shoppers can also meet mascots ‘Nai Thai’ and ‘Nong B Home’ during their daily parades and participate in fun activities like the ‘Scan & Win’ Challenge for extra prizes.

Supporting Local Thai Artisans

In collaboration with BITEC BURI, the event supports small businesses through the ‘Thaiwatsadu and BnB Home—Together for Happiness’ project. In free exhibition spaces, local entrepreneurs can showcase handcrafted goods like herbal inhalers, ergonomic shoes, and cotton apparel. This initiative promotes Thai craftsmanship while creating growth opportunities for small businesses.

Event Summary

‘Thaiwatsadu × BnB Home EXPO 2025’ combines great deals, innovative products, and entertainment under one roof. Whether improving, decorating, or building your home, this event has everything you need. Don’t miss out—visit before 2 March 2025, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM at BITEC Bangna, Halls 101–104.

For updates, visit < www.thaiwatsadu.com or> www.bnbhome.com, or follow Thaiwatsadu and BnB Home on LINE and Facebook. You can also call 1308 for more information.

About Central Retail

Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited is a leader in Thailand’s retail market and is expanding its presence in Italy and Vietnam. As of September 2024, Central Retail operates across various segments with a network of 3,759 stores, including department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores.

