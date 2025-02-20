DWP Technologies Launches Tier-III Certified Astrolabe Data Center

DWP Technologies has successfully planned, constructed, and launched a Tier-III Certified Astrolabe Data Centre for the Higher Education Commission (HEC), marking a major advancement for Pakistan’s digital and academic systems.

The data centre’s opening ceremony took place at NED University, attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal. Other notable attendees included NED University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, CEO Huawei, and Maqsood ur Rahman, Country Manager Networks at DWP Technologies.

The project was completed in two phases, utilizing advanced containerized solutions to boost efficiency, security, and scalability to meet HEC’s expanding digital needs. With a 4-megawatt capacity, the facility is equipped to handle the growing demands of Pakistan’s higher education sector, ensuring reliable data processing and storage.

Maqsood ur Rahman shared his thoughts on the achievement, stating, “This facility reflects DWP Technologies’ capability to deliver top-quality infrastructure. By providing HEC with a strong and scalable digital framework, we’re helping Pakistan’s higher education sector grow and succeed in today’s world.”

DWP Technologies transformed an undeveloped site into a fully functioning, high-capacity data centre, showcasing its ability to manage large, complex infrastructure projects. The work spanned a complete range of civil construction tasks, including land preparation, foundation building, and infrastructure implementation.

The team supplied and installed Huawei DC PODs, ensuring a modern data centre setup. Reliable power systems were also integrated, including generators, transformers, AVR, ATS, and Gen Sync Electrical Panels, to guarantee an uninterrupted power supply.

The facility includes specialized areas such as containerized power rooms, AVR rooms, Gen Sync rooms, guard rooms, NOC rooms, and conference spaces, all designed to improve operations and security.

By delivering this advanced digital structure, DWP Technologies is providing HEC with the tools needed to support research, innovation, and academic progress across educational institutions.

About DWP Technologies

DWP Technologies is a communications technology company that delivers high-quality infrastructure and service solutions for enterprise businesses. We help clients boost efficiency by implementing business and technical solutions that fit smoothly into their operations.

The leadership team at DWP Technologies brings over 75 years of combined experience, with professional training across various industries and corporate environments.

