Powerball Ticket $150,000, Sold in Clarkston not claimed, Expires April 24

In Michigan, the Michigan Lottery reports that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Clarkston is scheduled to expire on April 24th.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the ticket purchased at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe, 5726 Maybee Road in Clarkston, had the following numbers — 22-36-48-59-61, Powerball: 22 and four white balls.

There is a one year validity period on Powerball tickets after the drawing date. To claim the prize, you must claim it by 4:45 pm on April 25. When it comes down to it, the money is going to be given to the Michigan School Aid Fund if the prize is not claimed.

For more information, please contact the Player Relations Division of the Michigan Lottery at 517-373-1237.

Several Powerball winning tickets worth a total of $1 million sold in Warren will expire by May, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Upon purchase of the ticket at Warren Market, located at 28069 Mound Road, a match was found between the five white balls — 16-23-28-40-63. In order to claim the Warren ticket prize, the winner must claim it by 4:45 p.m. on May 5.

There was a Powerball jackpot winner on February 14, according to the Powerball website. The $185.3 million jackpot of the drawing was won by one ticket in Connecticut. This brought the grand total of the jackpot to $348 million today.