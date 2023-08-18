Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Returns To Houston With Engine Fire Warning

(CTN News) – It has been reported that a Southwest Airlines aircraft experienced a mechanical issue while in flight. After taking off, reports from the ground reported that fire and black plumes of smoke were seen coming from the right-hand engine shortly after the aircraft had been damaged by the issue.

There was a mechanical issue that resulted in a fire in the engine

Southwest Airlines Flight 307 was operated by a Boeing 737-700 aircraft with N7737E. Leaving from Houston’s William P.

Hobby International Airport (HOU) and arriving at Mexico City International Airport (CUN), the flight was scheduled to depart Houston and arrive at Cancun International Airport (CUN).

At Houston Hobby Southwest Airlines Airport, the aircraft experienced a mechanical problem while climbing out of runway 31L. When the right-hand engine was started, it made a loud banging sound, and flames could be seen emerging from the rear of the engine.

The crew took immediate action and halted the aircraft’s climb at 3,000 feet as soon as they realized what was happening.

In addition, the crew shut down the aircraft’s engine and began its return to Houston Hobby Airport. About fifteen minutes after taking off, the aircraft touched down at Houston Hobby for a safe landing on runway 04 approximately 15 minutes after taking off.

Following the departure of the aircraft from the runway, emergency services inspected the aircraft. In order to replace the damaged Boeing 737-700, a replacement Boeing 737-700, registered as N555LV, was brought into service.

It arrived at its initial destination of Cancun about two and a half hours late. In a statement, Southwest Airlines stated,

On the ground, flames were visible

The Boeing 737 was only about 3,000 feet above the ground when it experienced the engine fire because it was in its initial climb from Houston Hobby. As a result, several people on the ground were able to view flames emanating from the right-hand engine.

Andrew Sandino, a resident of Houston, saw the aircraft Southwest Airlines take off as he was leaving work near the airport. As he looked under the right wing, he observed flames and black plumes of smoke coming from the engine.

It was during Sandino’s attempt to take pictures of the aircraft as it circled around to return to Houston Hobby after its diversion that the aircraft was captured on film.

The Southwest Airlines company has also been in the news recently because of a near collision that occurred in San Diego.

On Wednesday of this week, a Southwest Boeing 737 came within 100 feet of colliding with a Cessna Citation business jet at San Diego International Airport.

