Powerball Winning Numbers For April 18, 2022: Who Will Win $348 Million?

Powerball and Powerball Plus Lottery winning numbers for April 18, 2022
The Powerball and Powerball Plus winning numbers and results will be announced at 9:00 pm SAST on April 18, 2022. The final results will be available soon. The Powerball lottery prize is approximately R 348 million. Powerball Plus has a smaller jackpot prize than Powerball.
Powerball and Powerball Plus previous winning numbers
The Previous Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries were held on April 16th. This lottery was also held at 9:00 pm. Powerball lottery winning numbers were 15, 21, 32, 62, 65. Along with these winning numbers, there was also a bonus number of 26. According to estimates, the next jackpot prize in the lottery will be R 348 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball Plus lottery were 09, 17, 22, 39, 42. The bonus number was 8. The rollover amount for this lottery was estimated at R R5 million.
How to play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery game?
- The Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries are held every Tuesday and Friday.
- They are both easy to play. Each board or play costs R 5.
- The Powerball lottery requires you to pick five main numbers from a series of one to 45 numbers.
- Next, choose one Powerball number from a range of one to 20.
- Your prize depends on how many of your main numbers match the winning numbers. You will also win more if your Powerball number matches the winning Powerball number. Matching all five main numbers as well as the Powerball number will win the top prize.
Powerball Plus is exactly the same as the Powerball lottery
Players who wish to play the Powerball Plus lottery must purchase an additional R 2.5 with their Powerball Plus board ticket. Powerball plus, however, has a lower price than Powerball.