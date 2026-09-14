Thailand Firm on Borders at UNCLOS Talks with Cambodia

BANGKOK – Thailand is stepping into a historic diplomatic arena in Singapore this week. The nation has finished extensive preparations for its first conciliation meeting with Cambodia. These landmark talks fall under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The initial discussions will run from Monday to Wednesday.

The stakes for both Southeast Asian nations are incredibly high. Decades of overlapping maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand have stalled economic progress. Now, a neutral international commission will attempt to help both sides find common ground.

Key Takeaways

Thailand insists the mediation must focus strictly on defining official maritime boundaries first.

Cambodia hopes the talks will quickly lead to sharing lucrative oil and gas resources.

The UNCLOS commission will issue a non-binding report after an estimated 12-month review process.

Thailand enters these negotiations with a very clear and unyielding strategy. Thai officials argue that the commission must first resolve where the actual borders lie in the water. They want to draw a definitive line before discussing anything else. Resource sharing is completely off the table for now.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow is leading the Thai delegation. He recently stated that Thailand holds a strong legal position based on international law. The Thai legal team spent months consulting with global maritime experts to build their case. They believe their step-by-step approach offers the most logical path forward.

This firm stance directly challenges Cambodia’s preferred approach to the ongoing dispute. The Cambodian government wants to negotiate boundary lines and resource sharing at the exact same time. They argue that unlocking offshore energy reserves is vital for regional energy security. Thailand, however, refuses to mix border maps with oil revenues.

The End of an Old Agreement

To understand the current tension, one must look back at a failed past agreement. For over twenty years, both countries relied on a 2001 Memorandum of Understanding. This document, often called MOU 44, guided their bilateral talks on overlapping maritime claims.

However, Thailand recently decided to cancel this long-standing framework. Thai officials stated the agreement was scrapped due to a complete lack of progress. They felt the old treaty simply was not working anymore. Canceling the MOU was meant to open a fresh path for new bilateral negotiations.

Cambodia viewed this unilateral cancellation as a major diplomatic setback. In response, Phnom Penh triggered the compulsory conciliation process under Annex V of UNCLOS. This legal move forced both nations to sit down with a neutral third party. Now, the international community is watching how this forced mediation will play out.

Cambodia’s Push for Energy

While Thailand focuses on maps, Cambodia is looking at the seabed. The contested waters are believed to hold massive reserves of natural gas and oil. Cambodia’s delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, wants to access these resources quickly.

Cambodian officials have publicly cited a successful previous UNCLOS case to support their hopes. They point to a 2018 treaty between Timor-Leste and Australia. That conciliation process successfully resolved a similar boundary dispute and unlocked shared energy resources. Cambodia hopes to replicate that exact economic success here.

However, extracting those resources requires absolute legal certainty for international energy companies. No major gas corporation will drill in an active conflict zone without a clear treaty. This economic reality puts pressure on both governments to reach an amicable settlement soon. Still, Thailand insists the cartography must come before the drilling.

The Road Ahead in Singapore

The conciliation commission is chaired by Australian diplomat Katrina Cooper. She leads a five-member panel of respected international judges and legal scholars. Their job is not to act as a traditional courtroom judge. Instead, they serve as neutral mediators trying to broker a peaceful compromise.

The opening statements will be broadcast live to the public in three languages. This transparency allows citizens in both countries to follow the historic proceedings. Following the public opening, the hard work of private mediation will begin in earnest. Both diplomatic teams are prepared for a long and difficult negotiation process.

Experts estimate this complex mediation process will last for at least 12 months. During this time, both sides will present highly technical data regarding their coastlines. At the end, the commission will issue a formal report with final recommendations. Crucially, these written conclusions will not be legally binding on either Thailand or Cambodia. The final political decision will rest entirely with the national leaders.

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