Chinese Fugitive Arrested in Thailand After 30 Year Run

PATTAYA– Thai authorities have officially arrested a high-profile Chinese fugitive who evaded justice for over three decades. The wanted suspect was secretly hiding in plain sight within a popular Thai coastal tourist city. Eventually, armed police officers captured him at his luxury residence located in the Chonburi province.

The man, identified as Zhu Zhishan, was actively wanted under an international INTERPOL Red Notice. He illegally purchased a fake Thai identity card to build a massive local business empire. Consequently, state authorities recently revoked his fraudulent identity and quickly moved to seize his extensive assets.

Key Takeaways

Police arrested a major Chinese fugitive wanted for a violent 1990 assault in China.

The suspect used a fake Thai identity to build a 100-million-baht real estate fortune.

Authorities are actively investigating corrupt officials who sold the illegal ID for 50,000 baht.

Zhu Zhishan originally fled China after committing a violent crime in the early months of 1990. Chinese law enforcement officials officially charged him with intentional assault in the eastern Zhejiang province. Following the criminal incident, he quickly escaped across borders and made his way into Thailand.

For over thirty years, he successfully managed to avoid capture and build a completely new life. According to police, Chinese authorities recently coordinated with the Thai national government. They specifically asked Thai police forces to track down this highly dangerous international criminal fugitive.

Meanwhile, the Department of Provincial Administration discovered a shocking truth during a routine digital background check. Zhu was actively using the fake Thai name “Suchart Surachai” to live and work quite freely. Government records show he first obtained this fraudulent national ID card in Tak province during 2001.

An Empire Built on a Fake Identity

After securing his illegal Thai citizenship status, the fugitive relocated to the tourist city of Pattaya. He subsequently started a highly successful career as a tour guide and a tourism business operator. Over time, he married a Chinese woman and raised twin children within the local coastal community.

His personal wealth grew incredibly fast while hiding safely under his stolen Thai citizen identity. Furthermore, police investigators revealed that he currently holds over 100 million baht in local business assets. These impressive financial assets include 17 separate plots of real estate, luxury cars, and premium motorcycles.

Law enforcement officers are now thoroughly investigating the legal status of this massive hidden financial fortune. Because he was never a legal Thai citizen, his local property ownership is considered entirely invalid. Therefore, the Thai national government will most likely seize these illegal assets in the near future.

Expanding the Corruption Investigation

This successful criminal arrest has exposed a much deeper network of potential local government corruption. During official police questioning, the suspect freely confessed to paying 50,000 baht for his fake identity. He claimed he easily purchased the fraudulent document from corrupt local officials in Phop Phra district.

Police General Samran Nuanma is currently leading the ongoing investigation into this illegal border identity network. Investigating officers want to know exactly which local government officials received this specific illegal bribe money. They are also actively checking if other foreign criminals bought similar fake identities in the area.

Zhu is currently being detained securely at the Bang Lamung Police Station in the Chonburi province. Local police officers are actively preparing to officially charge him for his serious immigration and fraud crimes. Soon, Thai national authorities will begin the necessary legal process to extradite him back to China.

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